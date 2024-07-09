South and South East In Bloom visit Bexhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill In Bloom received a visit by the judges from South and South East In Bloom on Monday to inspect and assess Bexhill on sea

The judge inspected parks and gardens operated by the council, church grounds, community facilities, commercial shop fronts and neighbourhoods.

The judge was looking for cleanliness and tidiness of grass verges, flower beds, well kept lawns, outdoor floral displays and community projects that promote community initiatives and wellbeing through the use of horticulture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accompanied by representatives from Bexhill In Bloom and Rother District Council, the judge visited multiple locations including the Old Town, Manor Barn Gardens, St. Barnabas Church, The Bridge Project and Egerton Park.

Bexhill In Bloom reception in Egerton Park.

Following the assessment Bexhill In Bloom held a special reception in Egerton Park attended by special guests including Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who is the President of Bexhill In Bloom, the Chairman of Rother District Council Councillor Richard Thomas, the deputy Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Memish Hussain, Past Mayors including Councillor Lynn Brailsford, Lynn Langlard and Cllr Abul Azad who also holds the position of Vice-Chairman of East Sussex County Council and District Councillors Christine Bayliss, Hazel Timpe and Terry Byrne.

The President of Bexhill In Bloom said: "I would like to thank the dedicated and committed team of volunteers who work tirelessly to improve the cosmetic appearance of Bexhill.

"The volunteer team are seen working most Thursdays on the sensory garden in Egerton Park as well as focusing on other horticultural projects, their continued passion and loyalty to making Bexhill look beautiful really does represent the backbone of community spirit and community engagement and as such they really are an inspirational team that we should be very grateful to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group are hoping to achieve a Gold Award in this year's South and South East In Bloom Awards but won't know if they have achieved their goal until later on in the year.