South Downs GP appeals to residents to get vaccinated

The Chief Executive of South Downs Health and Care Ltd (SDHC), GP Federation has issued a stark warning for local people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Dr Nick Harvey GP is particularly worried about levels of immunity to the influenza and COVID-19 variants currently in circulation.

Nick said: “With the winter months upon us we are seeing influenza and COVID-19 circulating as expected, but both are on the rise and threatening lives because immunity to circulating variants is low without a recent vaccination.

“Only about 50% of those people who are eligible are vaccinated this year, but there is still time to get this done and protect yourself.”

Dr Nick Harvey receiving his vaccination at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing in Meads, Eastbourne

By visiting the SDHC website you can make appointments on the National Booking Service for COVID vaccination, but you can also simply walk in at several locations, including Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing in Eastbourne, where flu jabs are on offer for people registered with certain practices.

For more information visit: https://www.sdhc.org.uk/covid-vaccination-service