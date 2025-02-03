Southdown support takes centre stage in ‘Made with Care’ national campaign

Sussex-based care, support and housing provider, Southdown, is proud to share that one of its learning disability Support Workers, Nick, and a client of its support, Kevin, are featured in the government’s national Made with Care recruitment campaign. Running throughout February, the campaign aims to inspire more people to explore rewarding careers in care and highlights the many opportunities available in the sector across the UK. The high-profile initiative is backed by an extensive promotional push, including prime-time TV and cinema ads.

Alice Clements, Communications Manager at Southdown, says:

“Nick, one of our Support Workers and Kevin, a client of our services, were filmed as they went about their day, demonstrating what great support work looks like and its impact. Their involvement helped bring the campaign’s powerful ad to life – you can see it for yourself on the Department of Health and Social Care’s adult social care recruitment website. Nick and Kevin are brilliant ambassadors for social care and its importance, and, here at Southdown, we couldn’t be more proud of them both.”

Nick Estrada, Support Worker at Southdown, says:

Nick, a Southdown Support Worker, and Kevin, a client of the Sussex provider's services, feature in the government’s national Made with Care recruitment campaign.

“The reason for wanting to get involved in the campaign was to entice others to look at working in care. Since I didn't have any previous experience in support work, I wanted to convey to others that it's possible to make that first step to not only improve the community, but better yourself. It was an added bonus I got to be involved in the campaign with Kevin as I know he's passionate about looking out for others and making a positive impact as well.

Nick added, “I've been supporting Kevin for about three and a half years now. Since Kevin is non-verbal, our manager worked with Kevin to develop a communication folder. The more I've worked with Kevin though, the less reliant I have become on the communication book through learning to read his body language. Kevin is a very sociable person who loves to keep up to date with current affairs, so we usually have some good chats when out and about.

“As everyone is different, each supporting relationship is equally as varied. The more you get to know someone, the more natural it becomes to read them and know how to best support and care for them while supporting them to lead as independent lives as possible.”

Kevin, a client of Southdown’s learning disability support, added:

“I believe that everyone should have access to housing, food, education and healthcare. Being disabled, I’ve encountered many hardships and accessibility issues throughout my life.

"I’m passionate about the notion that no-one’s quality of life should be reduced due to the fact they’re disabled.

"I enjoy being part of the community. Staff help me to get to Labour events and meetings. When there, the staff will use my communication book to effectively be my voice to translate my opinions and concerns.

"Taking part in local events and being part of the community enables me to feel more involved with issues I’m passionate about. It’s great to get out and meet new people and network. I’m a very sociable and outgoing person. I think it’s important to all work together to try and better our world.”

If you’d like to work with great people and have a career in care in Sussex, take a look at Southdown’s website www.southdown.org. The government’s Adult Social Care website ( www.adultsocialcare.co.uk) is a great resource for jobs in care available across the UK.