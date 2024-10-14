Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our village famous Scarecrow Trail will be taking place from 26th October – 9th November 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join our Scarecrow Trail from 26th October – 9th November.

To take part in the trail you will need to purchase a trail map which will show you where all the scarecrows are located in the village. Find all the scarecrows, solve the anagram and vote for your favourite to be in with a chance of winning a prize!

Maps will be available to purchase for £2 each (cash only, with correct change please) from the following locations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southwater Academies Scarecrow Trail 2024

Southwater Academies Scarecrow Trail 2024 Credit: Southwater Academies PTFA

· Southwater Infant Academy and Southwater Junior Academy offices from 11th-25th October.

· The Little Teahouse in Lintot Square from 11th October - 8th November.

· The Southwater Academies PTFA will also be selling maps at pick-up time on the academy playgrounds on 23rd and 25th October (cash or card payments accepted, minimum spend on card £5 or surcharge applies).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completed trail maps must be returned to either academy office by 15th November 2024.

Every child that returns a completed map will be given a sweet prize and will be entered into our Scarecrow Trail prize draw which will be drawn at random on 20th November 2024!

We have two prizes to be won:1ST PRIZE - Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet worth £69.99 2ND PRIZE - £20 National book token gift card

Don't forget to vote for your favourite scarecrow! The best scarecrow will be voted by trail participants and the two scarecrows with the most votes will win a prize – 1st prize is a £50 Amazon gift card and 2nd prize is a £20 National book token gift card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarecrow and prize draw winners will be announced on 20th November, winners will be contacted directly. Prizes will need to be collected from the Southwater Infant Academy Office by 29th November. We would like to say a huge thank to our sponsors At Home Estate and Lettings Agency and About Mortgages for their continued support again this year and in particular with sponsoring our village famous Scarecrow Trail!

Thank you in advance for your support, all proceeds raised from this event will go towards much-needed resources for children at both of our academies.