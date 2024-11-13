Southwater Parish Council celebrates the completion of new footpath on Blakes Farm Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southwater Parish Council is delighted to announce the completion of the new footpath along Blakes Farm Road, a long-awaited project aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety in our community. This initiative has been years in the making, with unwavering commitment and collaborative effort from the Parish Council, County and District Councillors, WSCC officers, and our local residents.

The journey to get this path approved and installed was extensive and began with a Community Highways Scheme application, which Southwater Parish Council was proud to lead. Recognising the strong community need for a safe pedestrian route along Blakes Farm Road—from the mini roundabout at Wilberforce Way to the Hangman’s Hill Roundabout—Southwater Parish Council took the initiative to compile a detailed application to West Sussex County Council (WSCC).

Our Executive Officer & RFO, Justin Tyler, dedicated significant time to this project, carefully analysing Section 106 (S106) funding options and liaising closely with Horsham District Council (HDC) and WSCC. With invaluable support from County Councillor Nigel Jupp, the Council successfully secured the funding necessary to make the path a reality.

In addition to the £79,000 S106 contribution from the Martindales development, a further £116,000 in S106 funds was identified. These funds, previously earmarked for an undeliverable cycling network project within the timeframe till expiry dates, were repurposed to support the footpath initiative before their expiry. This critical funding discovery, in collaboration with WSCC, enabled the approval and timely progress of the project.

Road sign above the footpath.

The Council also received valuable support from our District Councillors at the time, Billy Greening and Claire Vickers. Councillor Greening collected over 345 signatures via petition in support and garnered media attention through Sussex World, demonstrating the depth of local support for the project.

At the county level, County Councillor Nigel Jupp’s advocacy and endorsement were essential in moving this project forward. His support helped the Parish Council’s Executive Officer engage effectively with WSCC officers, who were instrumental in reviewing highway projects and S106 allocations. We extend our sincere thanks to these officers, whose cooperation and assistance helped bring this project to fruition. Without their hard work, guidance, and expertise, this footpath would not have been possible.

Special thanks go to Parish Councillor Pauline Flores-Moore, who has passionately advocated for a safe pedestrian route along Blakes Farm Road for over 15 years. Her dedication, along with the combined efforts of all our councillors, has helped make this long-standing vision a reality.

With the path now open, local residents have a safe and accessible pedestrian route from Wilberforce Way to Worthing Road. Given the high footfall along this stretch, the new footpath provides a safer alternative to walking on the road itself.

The new footpath

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in bringing this project to life—from councillors, staff and to each resident who lent their support. This new footpath stands as a testament to what our community can accomplish when we work together towards a shared vision of safety and accessibility.