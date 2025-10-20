Southwater Welcome Club's next talk

By Robert Piper
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Over 60 group meeting the RAF
Southwater welcome club are very lucky to have a presentation by the RAF engagement team.

On Wednesday the 29th the warrant officer Garth Attridge along with group captain Philip Harding OBE, will be given a talk about live into days Royal Air Force.

Group captain Harding OBE serviced for over 30 years as a helicopter pilot and did tours of duty in Northern Ireland, Iraqi and Afghanistan , before he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which he is having treatment for.

All are welcome to join us on Wednesday the 29th at southwater village hall doors open 2pm entrance £3 including tea and cake , village hall postcode is RH13 9BT

The members will hold a shot act of remembrance,as part of remembrance fortnight, for people that cannot get to any remembrance servers

