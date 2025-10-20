Southwater Welcome Club's next talk
On Wednesday the 29th the warrant officer Garth Attridge along with group captain Philip Harding OBE, will be given a talk about live into days Royal Air Force.
Group captain Harding OBE serviced for over 30 years as a helicopter pilot and did tours of duty in Northern Ireland, Iraqi and Afghanistan , before he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which he is having treatment for.
All are welcome to join us on Wednesday the 29th at southwater village hall doors open 2pm entrance £3 including tea and cake , village hall postcode is RH13 9BT
The members will hold a shot act of remembrance,as part of remembrance fortnight, for people that cannot get to any remembrance servers