Sovereign Centre Pool reopening a splashing success for Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sovereign Centre's fun pool re-opened on Saturday 5th April at a packed event attended by over 200 people. This followed a nine-month closure and a fierce local campaign to get the pool reopened.

Local MP Josh Babarinde officially reopened the pool by starting the iconic wave machine and expressed his thanks to new operator GLL, saying "It's wonderful that a community campaign and incredible action from the council and GLL has meant that the fun pool and Sovereign Centre are safe for future generations.

"The pool today is buzzing and full of families who can’t wait to get stuck in and enjoy it. I’m so thankful to everybody involved in getting us to this place."