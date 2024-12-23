Spire Gatwick Park Hospital awarded by the National Joint Registry for commitment to patient safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is celebrating after successfully completing a national data quality audit programme for their hospital

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has been awarded as a gold level National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement procedures to support work to improve the clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, but also to provide feedback on surgical performance to orthopaedic clinicians and joint replacement implant manufacturers.

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall value in joint replacement surgery.

Nicola Beck and Dianne Hosking from the Theatre Administration Team at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital with their awards

The ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’ certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to reward those who have met the registry’s high targets in the achievement of the quality of the data collected.

The NJR Data Quality Audit compares the number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System.

The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting upon the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including Spire Gatwick Park Hospital.

The Quality Data Provider Award received by the team demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.

The team at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital receiving their award

Jayne Cassidy, Hospital Director at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital take very seriously.

"We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as an ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’.”

Medical Director of the National Joint Registry, Tim Wilton, said: “Congratulations to colleagues at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital. As well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients, registry data provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission, to inform their judgements about the quality of health services.”