Sports funding initiative for Littlehampton organisations

A new Sports Funding scheme has been launched by Littlehampton Town Council with support from the Littlehampton Sports Forum. The scheme is designed to help local sports clubs and providers of healthy activities in delivering real benefits to Littlehampton residents. A total of £2,000 is available.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee and the Sports Forum, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “Any organisation that provides sports services to the Littlehampton community could qualify for a grant. This funding is designed to support initiatives that focus on cultural enrichment, engagement opportunities, guidance, or enhancing access to sports activities. Funding is available for both new organisations and those the council has previously supported, offering a chance to expand or enhance their programmes.”

Applications will open on Monday 27 October and close by Monday 24November. If you're part of an organisation seeking funding, please review the criteria available online and make your application before the deadline date. Applications can be made online via the Town Council’s website: https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/form/sport-funding-form-2025