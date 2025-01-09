Spotlight on Crawley creatives this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woodzy and Friends is a relaxed, free monthly gathering highlighting local talent, where you can connect with creatives. Hosted by acclaimed spoken-word artist and rapper Woodzy, this is the 4th session, which will be hosted on Thursday 23rd January at 7pm in the Hawth's studio space for the first time.

Launching last October 2024, Creative Crawley’s ‘Woodzy & Friends’ series has been bringing the spotlight to local creative talent. Held monthly, these free gatherings celebrate the vibrant creative scene in West Sussex and Surrey. Hosted by spoken word artist and rapper Woodzy, the sessions offer a relaxed, friendly atmosphere where you can connect with local artists and experience something new – from fashion design to photography, enjoying a local band, watching a piece of theatre in progress, viewing fine art and more.

January's showcase will feature Amelia Rodriques, a musician and singer who focuses on telling stories about issues that matter to her through song, Iffat Rahman, a local Crawley spoken-word artist and poet, who has been writing and performing for 5 years, and Tim Glynne-Jones, the Founder and Chairman of New Music Nights (NMN), a volunteer-run non-profit based in Reigate which promotes original live music.

You can book your free ticket on the Creative Crawley website.

Creative Village

‘Woodzy & Friends’ is part of Creative Crawley's larger initiative, ‘The Creative Village’, created in partnership with theatre company Theatre Centre and youth music company AudioActive. Launched last autumn, this project offers creatives opportunities for professional development, creating space for showcasing their work and developing and sharing skills through open workshops and events.

In Creative Crawley’s upcoming Spring Season, ‘Woodzy & Friends’ will continue to grow, breaking out into an exciting new space in central Crawley, to be announced mid-January. Local artists will be joined by national creatives to inspire conversation and share ideas. Everyone is welcome to join, discover the local creative scene, and lend their support. If you're a professional creative in the area and wish to participate, you can apply to join the lineup via the Creative Crawley website.