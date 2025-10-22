Spread a little Christmas joy with Hand To Hand Care

We are a local domiciliary care company who are on a mission to "spread a little Christmas joy" by collecting unwanted Christmas decorations to brighten the homes of clients who may be spending the festive season alone.

The team, who provide care and support to people in their own homes, are reaching out to the community for donations of any pre-loved or unused Christmas decorations and ornaments. These will be used to decorate the homes of clients, many of whom have little or no family around them at this time of year.

“Our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of those who need it most this Christmas,” said the management team. “Even a small gesture like a string of fairy lights or a festive ornament can make a huge difference to someone who may be feeling lonely or isolated.”

Donations can be dropped off at 45 Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill-On-Sea, TN394SJ and deadline, 1st December 2025, and will be carefully distributed by carers in the lead-up to Christmas. The team hope the community will come together to support the cause and help spread festive cheer to those who might otherwise go without.

Any decorations we have left over will be donated to local charities, helping even more people feel the magic of the season across our community.

Let’s make sure no one feels forgotten this festive season!