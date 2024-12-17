Squire's Crawley's pup event proves a paw-some success

Pup visitors having their photo taken with Santa at Squire’s Crawley

Squire’s Garden Centre in Crawley hosted a truly paw-some day this week with its much-anticipated "Santa Paws" event, and it was a resounding success! The day saw 65 four-legged visitors bring their festive cheer, wagging tails and winning smiles to meet Santa, creating magical memories for both pups and their proud owners.

The free event wasn’t just a hit with the dogs, it also had a meaningful impact, raising £226 through generous customer donations for the Crawley branch’s Charity of the Year, Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove. The funds will help support the vital work of this organisation at a local level, helping spread the joy of the season to important members of the community who benefit from the charity’s services.

Squire’s Crawley Centre Manager, Tracy Whitaker, reflecting on the event, comments: “Our Santa Paws was one of the best days I’ve had at work! Seeing so many happy dogs, giving them treats - and having a few cuddles was just fantastic. The positive feedback from our customers has been overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to have raised funds for such an important cause while creating a memorable experience for everyone who joined us.”

The festive celebration featured an opportunity for pups to meet Santa and strike a pose for the paw-fect Christmas photo. Owners enjoyed snapping a keepsake photo of their four-legged friend, while watching the heartwarming sight of their furry friends having a cosy chat with Santa and sitting by his side.

Squire’s Crawley’s Santa Paws was a tail-wagging triumph, spreading seasonal joy, supporting an important community charity, while illustrating the centre as a hub of community spirit and festive fun. The event has certainly left everyone looking forward to the next chance to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives.

Santa’s magical grotto at Squire’s Crawley will be open for visits from children and families on Saturdays 9.30am-4pm and Sundays 10.30am-4pm, Friday 20 December, Monday 23 December and Christmas Eve - 9.30am-4pm. A warm welcome awaits from the centre team. The grotto will close while Santa is having a nap between 12.30-2pm. Entry is £9 per child, with £1 from the sale of each ticket donates to Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove. For further information please visit Squire's website.

https://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/shop/customer-events/group/Meet%20Santa%20in%20his%20magical%20grotto%20-%202024/day/20/month/12/year/2024.html