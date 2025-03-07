St. Barnabas House hospice to receive funding boost

St. Barnabas House in Worthing is set to receive over £368,000 in increased funding, under a new government scheme.

25 million in extra government funding has been announced for upgrades and refurbishments to hospices across England, with an additional £75 million to be made available from April. The funding will be used to modernise facilities, upgrade medical equipment, improve IT systems and ensure patients receive the highest quality care, as part of what the government are calling the largest investment in hospices in a generation.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West and a member of the Health & Social Care Select Committee has welcomed the announcement, saying, “This is fantastic news for St. Barnabas and our whole community, and will bring improved end-of-life care for families in Sussex.”

On a recent visit to St. Barnabas House in Worthing, Dr Cooper said, “We want a society where every person receives high-quality, compassionate care from diagnosis through to the end of life.

Beccy Cooper with Amanda Fadero and Mike Rayner of St. Barnabas House.

“St. Barnabas is a wonderful and much-respected part of our community, providing invaluable support for those with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones. This increased funding, with more on the way, will make a real difference, now and into the future.”