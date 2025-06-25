St Barnabas House Lights Up Worthing with spectacular event

Over 500 people gathered in Worthing on Saturday 21 June to join a night-time walk called Night to Remember to raise money for St Barnabas House, a local hospice that cares for the community of Worthing and the surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, the fundraising total sits at an incredible £51,000. Rosie Upperton, whose father was given end-of-life care at St Barnabas House, chose to do the 10-mile walk this year. She explains why:

“Our dad inspired us to walk at Night to Remember for St Barnabas House. He passed away in May last year, so it gave us motivation to come and give something back to such a valuable community asset. St Barnabas were brilliant with us; they were with us the night that we lost dad and the ladies that were with us were just amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Night to Remember is a much-loved event that has been running for 16 years. It’s not only a fundraising event – crucial in the face of funding challenges across the hospice sector - it offers a unique opportunity for people to come together, remember their loved ones, and share memories.

Night to Remember walkers warm up in the gym of Durrington High School

The evening began with refreshments and a warm-up in the gym of Durrington High School. Whilst the team of walkers were getting ready, Stuart Palma, the CEO of St Barnabas House, which is part of Southern Hospice Group said a few words about the importance of community and supporting each other:

“When we come together like this, we create a tapestry of remembrance. Let us gather in solidarity, knowing that we are surrounded by a community that understands and cares for us.

“By participating in Night to Remember tonight, you're not only honouring your loved ones, but you're helping the hospice continue our vital work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the night can be emotional, it’s also fun and vibrant. Attendees wore dazzling outfits, there was music, singing, laughter and people carried colourful lights to signify a celebration of life.

Night to Remember participants start their walk

The walking routes catered to all ages, with options for five, 10, or 15-miles. Participants strolled along Worthing seafront, enjoying a breathtaking backdrop on a warm summer night.

They were then guided through Marine Gardens, which had been transformed into a poignant tranquil area for reflection, where they were captivated by mesmerizing light displays from Off The Wall Entertainment.

A local volunteer group, Friends of Marine Gardens, dedicated four months to gardening, ensuring the area looked vibrant and beautiful for the event. They even volunteered their time to help marshal the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire evening was centred around community spirit, with numerous local businesses contributing to the success of Night to Remember. Marine Gardens restaurant offered crafts for children, provided refreshments, and assisted in decorating parts of the route. Additionally, local organisation Andy’s Angels contributed a choir and bereavement support.

Their combined efforts made the night truly unique and special. Additionally, St Barnabas House had almost 100 volunteers helping to run the event and keep all the walkers safe.

Local hospices care is in dire need of extra funding and St Barnabas House is heavily reliant on the generosity of the local community. Fundraising events like this are vital to keep its services running.

Funding is integral to providing end-of-life-care services for the community and Stuart Palma is grateful for all the fundraising and support Night to Remember has received saying: “The demand for our services is growing quickly, and like many in the sector, St Barnabas House faces a significant financial challenge – it costs over £10 million each year to provide our services and just 22% of this comes from the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s truly heart-warming to see so many people and families turn up tonight, we simply couldn’t continue caring for people like we do without this support, and I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been involved from volunteers and colleagues to businesses and our incredible walkers.”