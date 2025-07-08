St Leonards Festival back for 2025

This popular annual event boasts an exciting line up of incredible acts. Between 12noon and 6pm the gardens will come alive with live music and dance, storytelling, a Big Top Circus, community stalls and a parade with the theme 'Colours of St Leonards'. Dress up in your most colourful outfits on the day and join in the parade, starting at the front of Hastings Pier at 2.30pm.

On the Main Stage, acts are introduced by local favourite Ben Watson. The full programme, which this year includes a mesmerizing performance by Ukrainian Choir Volya Voices, can be found on stleonardsfestival.org.uk . The lineup will feature a diverse range of artists including the Boathouse Theatre Arts project, Reshad Rahman, Prologue Opera, as well as many more talented performers.

Festival goers can explore the storytelling area and listen to enchanting tales from Alim Kamara and Richard Storybeard in his yurt, all made possible thanks to the generous support of the Hastings Storytelling Festival. Plus, Inside Out Theatre and Active Arts will wow the crowds with their heartwarming show. The Big Top tent will host the unforgettable Circus PaZaz, delivering three shows throughout the day, whilst crowd-favourite Xena Flame will have audiences of all age’s hula-hooping like pros!

Visitors can browse community stalls, enjoy delicious food and drink from local producers, and cool off with refreshing ice creams. To ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all, St Leonards Festival remains an alcohol-free event.

The festival is brought to life by the St Leonards Festival Committee in collaboration with local events company 18 Hours. St Leonards Festival Committee Chair, Aretha George-Tooley shares her excitement: "St Leonards Festival is always a highlight of the year, and we’re thrilled to be back for 2025 with a day filled with joy, creativity, art and culture. This year’s diverse lineup brings people together and builds connections in our community, we can’t wait for everyone to join in!"

St Leonards Festival is a completely free family-friendly event, made possible thanks to generous supporters. For more information about St Leonards Festival 2025 please visit stleonardsfestival.org

