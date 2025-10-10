St Leonards’ Over 55s get active at free street dance session

A group of over-55s from St Leonards got active at a street dance class on September 18th 2025 at St John’s Church Hall, in a free session led by tutor Vanessa Pohlhammer.

The free activity was part of First Time for Everything, a community programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active. x8g3qyt

There were 22 participants at the event, who all learnt the routine to a Janet Jackson song. There were also free refreshments afterwards. This event was also part of the local Full of Life festival.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event, and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

Community Matters

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, ‘First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

One of the participants, Aley, said: "A very sociable dancing session. A place to meet new friends and learn about other activities available online and in different places. Such a good event for the older generation long may it continue"

Rachel Rich, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for St Leonards, said: “ Thanks to the generous support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we have all sorts of exciting First Time for Everything activities for local people to try this year. Participants tell us how much they enjoy trying something new and chatting with new people at these events – they do make a difference to people’s lives.”

The next First Time for Everything event in St Leonards will be Painting Glass Tealight Holders on Thursday October 16th at 11:30am. There will be a free light lunch afterwards. To register for a place at any First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator Rachel Rich on 07918 377510 or email [email protected]. Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.