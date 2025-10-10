St Leonards Over 55’s invited to get creative at free painting workshop

St Leonard’s over 55s are invited to come along to a fun, free crafts workshop at Arthur Easton Centre, St Michael’s Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea on Thursday October 16th from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm.

These free sessions are part of First Time for Everything, a community health and well-being programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service. First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and gives people opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active, particularly those who might be older or less mobile.

Participants will be painting Glass Tealight Holders in a mindful session led by Cath from Radiator Arts, no artistic ability necessary! There will be a light lunch after the session.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said“Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 'First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator Rachel Rich on 07918377510 or [email protected] Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking.

There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 2,500 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join and anyone can take part with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.