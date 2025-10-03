St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 03/10/25
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 03/10/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 20010 Bexhill-on-Sea , 2nd Prize of £300 – 13812 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 64108 St leonards-on-Sea.
55 Prizes of £10
11412 13206 13970 15221 15411 15606 17233 20630 22971 24223 26107 26473 27605 28235 30722 33130 33364 34575 36486 38033 38891 42305 44738 46376 47532 47641 50417 50812 52720 55350 56034 57529 57648 59337 60282 61503 63163 66539 66820 67238 70715 71456 74954 77553 78055 79465 79898 81552 85085 89258 93540 94636 99067 99185 99903
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.