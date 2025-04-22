St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 18/04/25
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Please see this week's winning numbers
Here are the winning lottery numbers for the hospice lottery draw 18/04/25.
1st Prize of £2000– 98521 BEXHILL ON SEA, 2nd Prize of £300 – 15330 ST LEONARDS ON SEA, 3rd Prize of £150 – 14563 BEXHILL ON SEA.
55 Prizes of £10
12255126221419216314175931923919335219822698127278 27728285562894229223299112994632561330103355933999 36853421414231843395450764659346645471474797351089 52359524365811559982601526039864127676427332273589
74515759667874181433830628491285765909379140091995 9613698687989089892599658