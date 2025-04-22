St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 18/04/25

Please see this week's winning numbers

Here are the winning lottery numbers for the hospice lottery draw 18/04/25.

1st Prize of £2000– 98521 BEXHILL ON SEA, 2nd Prize of £300 – 15330 ST LEONARDS ON SEA, 3rd Prize of £150 – 14563 BEXHILL ON SEA.

55 Prizes of £10

Are you this week's winner?

12255126221419216314175931923919335219822698127278 27728285562894229223299112994632561330103355933999 36853421414231843395450764659346645471474797351089 52359524365811559982601526039864127676427332273589

74515759667874181433830628491285765909379140091995 9613698687989089892599658

