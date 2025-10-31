St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Numbers w/e 31/10/25

Please see this week's winning numbers

Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 31/10/2025

1st Prize of £2,000 – 69357 Hastings , 2nd Prize of £300 – 49586 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 25583 Bexhill-on-Sea.

55 Prizes of £10

12119 12608 17171 20299 20484 22468 22945 24677 24683 30999 32581 33372 34870 38404 41946 42120 42809 43292 43687 44693 45779 46402 50581 50927 53206 54674 57896 67387 67408 68061 68654 68964 71070 72218 72514 72725 74828 75451 76246 77245 78190 78360 78652 79082 79475 83635 86661 86880 91831 92735 92843 94709 99442 99513 99680

For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.

