St Peter & St James Hospice receives over £4,000 donation from Thakeham

St Peter & St James Hospice in North Chailey has received a generous £4,466 donation from local housebuilder Thakeham, following the charity’s successful annual Open Gardens event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thakeham, currently nearing completion of its 39-home Berry Croft development in Newick, matched the funds raised from entry fees to The Old Rectory garden, which opened in June as part of the event.

Lisa Welton, owner of The Old Rectory and Patron/volunteer for St Peter & St James Hospice, has opened her garden to the public since 2019. She said: “Thanks to Thakeham’s generosity in match funding our profit on the day, and the tireless efforts of our volunteers, we were able to raise nearly ten thousand pounds in just one afternoon – a result we are incredibly proud of and deeply grateful for.

“Homemade teas, served by the fantastic Newick Support Group under Jenny Smerdon, along with Pimms donated by The Crown, helped make the day a huge success. All funds go directly to supporting our local hospice.”

Karen Cooper from Thakeham donate over £4k to Lisa from St Peter & St James Hospice.

The Open Gardens at St Peter & St James Hospice began a decade ago with just one garden. This year, the popular event, running from April to September, saw 55 gardens across Sussex open their gates to the public. Every penny raised supports the hospice’s vital end-of-life care for the local community.

Lisa added: “Working with local businesses like Thakeham, who share our values, is empowering. As a leading housebuilder, Thakeham’s focus on community, family, and well-being makes them an invaluable partner in a village like Newick. Teaming up for our Open Gardens event made perfect sense.

“In challenging economic times, it’s more important than ever for local businesses and communities to come together. By working together, we can support the rising costs that all hospices face and ensure that everyone has access to high-quality, personalised palliative care.”

Julian Rooney, Thakeham’s Chief Strategy Officer, commented: “The care St Peter and St James Hospice provides is paramount for the local community and we are proud to support such a worthy cause and to be a part of the Newick community. The Open Gardens was a wonderful event and our Berry Croft team enjoyed a fantastic afternoon and would like to thank everyone involved for making the day a success.”

Berry Croft is a new community of two, three and four-bedroom homes in Newick from Thakeham. The housebuilder prides itself on its commitment to people, communities, and creating amazing places to live.

St Peter & St James Hospice provides free care to those living with life-limiting illnesses, as well as support for their families, carers, and friends.

The hospice costs £6 million annually to run, with only 13% of its funding coming from central government. The remaining £5 million must be raised through corporate sponsorships, fundraising, legacies and retail shops.

For more information on St Peter & St James Hospice, its upcoming events and ways to support, please visit https://stpjhospice.org/.