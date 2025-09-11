Staff shortages could derail 30 free childcare hours, warns Sussex nursery group

As government expansion begins, Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries - celebrating 37 years in Brighton & Hove - sets out how investment in staff and children’s wellbeing will decide the scheme’s success.

One week on from the government’s expansion to 30 free childcare hours, Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries - Sussex’s largest independent nursery group - says the policy will only succeed if nurseries are supported to recruit and retain skilled staff.

In October 2024, the government estimated that the early years workforce would have to grow by 35,000 staff between December 2023 and September 2025 to meet the needs of the planned expansion of funded childcare to eligible parents with children from the age of nine months. Recent research highlights that low pay, driven by levels of government funding and lack of opportunity for pay progression, is a consistent driver of staffing challenges.

Philip Ford, Managing Director at Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries, said: “The expansion of funded childcare is a welcome step for families, but it comes at a time when many early years settings are still facing significant staffing challenges. At Hopscotch, we believe quality starts with people. That is why we continue to invest heavily in training, apprenticeships and professional development, so our teams can offer consistent, nurturing care built on strong relationships.

“This year marks 37 years of Hopscotch in Brighton and Sussex, and our focus remains unchanged. We put children first and adapt to meet the evolving needs of families. Whatever changes lie ahead, parents can feel confident that Hopscotch will continue to be a place where children feel safe, supported and ready to thrive every single day.”

Tackling staffing pressures head-on

Hopscotch has long invested in developing its people. The group has twice been recognised among the UK’s top apprenticeship employers - listed in the 2025 Sunday Times Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and ranked 9th in the 2024 Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers.

With a well-established career path, competitive salaries, including double the government’s apprentice wage, and strong mental health and wellbeing support, Hopscotch has built a culture where early years professionals can thrive - with several current nursery managers starting out as apprentices more than 25 years ago.

Gemma Hill, Manager of Hopscotch’s Seaford nursery, said: “After 28 years with Hopscotch, I know children thrive when they feel secure - and that comes from consistent staff and nurturing spaces. By investing in and supporting our team, we can make sure children’s emotional wellbeing stays at the heart of everything we do - and work closely with parents so every child can flourish, even on longer days with us.”

Hopscotch’s pioneering Infant Mental Health Policy, published in June, puts this into practice, embedding strategies such as co-regulation, secure attachments, and “professional love” into everyday nursery life.

Finlay Crowe, a dad whose child attends Hopscotch’s Seaford nursery, said: “The new 30 hours make a huge difference to us financially - it means we can balance work and family life more easily. But what matters most is knowing our son is in safe hands, particularly now the hours are longer.”

37 years of independence

Founded in 1988, Hopscotch remains proudly independent and family-run, with settings across Brighton & the South East. Its independence allows it to prioritise care over commercialisation and adapt quickly to the needs of families - from embracing the 30 hours expansion to investing in staff and embedding wellbeing at the heart of nursery life.