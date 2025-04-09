Staffys at Dogs Trust Shoreham are searching for loving homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re thinking about welcoming a Staffordshire Bull Terrier into your home, Dogs Trust Shoreham has you covered. The team is currently caring for a selection of these wonderful dogs who are patiently awaiting their forever families.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers, commonly known as Staffys, are a popular dog breed in the UK. They are easily recognised by their short, smooth coats, and come in a wide range of colours from black and white to various shades of brown. These strong and affectionate dogs are known for their high energy levels and love for the outdoors.

Staffys thrive with lots of daily exercise, making them well-suited to owners who enjoy an active lifestyle. Whether it’s going on walks, exploring new places or playing with their toys, these dogs need plenty of opportunities to burn off energy. They also benefit from regular training and enrichment to stay happy and mentally stimulated. They require minimal grooming needs, as their short coats require only an occasional brush.

The following Staffys are available for adoption at Dogs Trust Shoreham:

Gusty

Skye and Luna are a pair of eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier sisters, looking to be rehomed together. Both girls are full of energy and very spritely - you’d never know they are approaching their senior years. Skye can be a bit worried in new situations, however once in a home, she will be able to relax and show her bouncy friendly nature. Luna is a bright, enthusiastic girl with lots of love to give. She loves to play with her toys and have cuddles with her favourite people. Both Luna and Skye are affectionate girls, and will make a wonderful addition to the right home.

Lola Lou is a sweet Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who’s ready to leave her challenging past behind her. Despite being found abandoned by her previous owners, she is a resilient pooch with lots of love to give. She adores spending time with her favourite people and struggles with being left alone, so she’s looking for adopters who will often be home to give her lots of attention. She would be would be best suited to a multi-carer household where she can be the centre of attention and lap up all the TLC.

Gusty is a handsome nine-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a vibrant and energetic personality. He’s always eager to explore his surroundings, and is constantly on the lookout for his next adventure. Gusty’s ideal home would be with a family that can dedicate plenty of time to his training, particularly in helping him find appropriate ways to manage his energy. A quieter home with older secondary-school-aged children would be a better match for him. He’s a smart dog who loves to learn and training him will be a rewarding experience for both him and his new family!

Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre says “Staffordshire Bull Terriers make great companions, and we’d love to see some of the Staffys we have here at the centre find their forever homes soon. They are a fantastic breed, full of love, loyalty and energy. Please do consider giving one of our amazing dogs a second chance.”

If you are interested in any of the dogs listed in this article, or any other dogs in our care, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham for more information.