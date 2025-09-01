‘Stage in the Woods’ amphitheatre reopens at Wadhurst in partnership with Common Ground Theatre

A unique outdoor performance space is being brought back to life this autumn as The Mount Camphill Community, in partnership with Common Ground Theatre, proudly unveils the newly resurrected Stage in the Woods amphitheatre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has been carefully designed to celebrate both creativity and sustainability. Constructed predominantly from reclaimed and locally sourced materials, the round stage is set within a natural woodland clearing, offering audiences an immersive theatre experience that is ecologically sensitive and in harmony with its environment.

Stage in the Woods will serve as the official base for Common Ground Theatre, who will be the theatre-in-residence during rehearsal periods. Alongside staging productions, the company will run theatre workshops and an internship programme for students of The Mount Camphill Community, offering valuable opportunities for vocational training and artistic collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening of the amphitheatre will be marked with a public performance of Common Ground Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Saturday, 27th September at 5:00 pm. Set against the backdrop of woodland and open sky, the production promises to be a spectacular fusion of Shakespeare’s wit and the natural world.

Work has been underway all summer for the opening of Stage in the Woods Amphitheatre at The Mount, Wadhurst

Common Ground Theatre’s Artistic Director and former Artistic Director of the legendary Footsbarn Travelling Theatre, Sadie Jemmett, explains, “This is more than just a stage; Stage in the Woods reflects our shared vision of theatre that is inclusive, sustainable, and deeply rooted in community. To perform Twelfth Night in such a space feels like the perfect celebration of nature, art, and human connection.”

Beyond Common Ground Theatre’s residency, Stage in the Woods will also host theatre, music, and cultural events, establishing itself as a significant new destination for the arts in the South East.

Event Details:

Venue: Stage in the Woods, The Mount Camphill Community, Wadhurst TN5 6PT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common Ground Theatre will perform their critically aclaimed production of shakespeare's Twelfth Night The new Stage in the Woods, Wadhurst.

Opening Performance: Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, presented by Common Ground Theatre

Date: Saturday 27th September 2025

Time: 5:00 pm

About The Mount Camphill Community

The Mount is a residential community for young people with learning disabilities, providing education, care, and vocational training in a supportive and creative environment.

About Common Ground Theatre

Founded by Sadie Jemmett and Lydia Keating, Common Ground Theatre is a travelling Theatre company dedicated to dynamic, accessible productions of Shakespeare and other classics. With a strong focus on live music, community engagement and inclusive practice, the company performs in diverse spaces across the UK.