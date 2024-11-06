Stagecoach offers free travel to veterans this Remembrance weekend

All serving military, veterans and cadets will qualify for free national travel on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in support of its veterans employee network

Stagecoach has announced that free travel will be available on all its bus services across the UK for serving military, cadets, and veterans on the November 10 and 11, in honour of Remembrance Weekend.

The offer applies to any serving personnel or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or veterans' badges attending remembrance services.

Some Stagecoach fleets will be proudly decorated with poppy graphics as a symbol of remembrance and respect, and destination screens on buses will display messages of support in tribute to the Armed Forces.

Additionally, Stagecoach South is proud to be donating £3,990 to this year’s Poppy Appeal. Honouring the tradition of supporting veterans and active military personnel, Stagecoach South has pledged £10 for each of the 399 buses operating across Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex, and Brighton, totalling a contribution that will go directly to the Royal British Legion to support its vital work.

Marc Reddy Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said: “We are incredibly proud to employ hundreds of veterans, and it’s a privilege to honour the bravery and dedication of our Armed Forces, cadets, and veterans by offering free travel during Remembrance Weekend.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting those who serve or have served our country, along with the families and communities who support them.”

Remembrance Weekend provides an opportunity for the public to come together and express their support for the cadet and Armed Forces community. It serves as a time for individuals to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served and continue to serve in the military.

Stagecoach’s dedication to offering free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by its employee-led Veterans Network. This network was established to unite Stagecoach employees, giving them a platform to drive positive change, raise awareness, shape business decisions, and implement new initiatives that enhance the company.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. The Covenant recognises the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families across the country.

