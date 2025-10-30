Stagecoach South celebrates more than 455 combined years of dedicated service from team members

Stagecoach South has honoured 19 dedicated team members for their exceptional long service and commitment, celebrating a remarkable total of over 455 years of keeping buses running smoothly across the region.

The celebration took place at the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth, where employees from across the business were recognised for their years of loyal service in a variety of roles — from Bus Drivers, Engineers and Controllers to Commercial Officers and Operations Managers.

Service awards ranged from 20 years to an incredible 50 years, with the longest-serving Stagecoach South driver marking an impressive 53 years of continuous commitment to public transport.

In addition to the long service awards, the company also celebrated the achievements of retiring employees, who collectively contributed 173 years of service in roles including Controllers, Cleaners, Supervisors, Engineers, and Drivers.

Stagecoach South also took the opportunity to recognise employees who embody the company’s core values, Stronger Together, Down to Earth, Supporting Communities, Doing the Right Thing, and Planning for the Future, highlighting the people who make a difference every day within their local communities.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do. This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the dedication and hard work of our colleagues who have given so much to both Stagecoach and the communities we serve.”

The evening was filled with stories of teamwork, commitment, and passion for delivering reliable public transport, reflecting Stagecoach South’s ongoing dedication to serving local passengers and supporting its workforce.