Stagecoach South driver raises nearly £500 for local disability charity PACSO through epic golf challenge

Stagecoach South bus driver Tony Houghton has raised an impressive £489 for local charity PACSO (Parents and Carers Support Organisation) after taking on the gruelling Longest Day Challenge – playing 72 holes of golf in just one day at Chichester Golf Club.

Tony was joined on the course by friends Alfie Sedgwick, Nathan White, and Andy Campbell, as the group tackled four full rounds from sunrise to sunset to raise money and awareness for the charity. The team is still welcoming donations as they aim to boost their total further in support of PACSO’s vital work.

“PACSO means the world to my family,” said Tony. “PACSO helped my little boy before he started school and he’s about to start high school in September so the charity is not only close to my heart but my wife’s heart as well”

PACSO supports babies, toddlers, children and young people aged 0–25 with disabilities or additional needs across Chichester, Arun and surrounding areas in West Sussex. The charity runs regular respite clubs, play sessions, day trips, toddler groups, and weekend activities. These programmes not only give young people vital opportunities to socialise and have fun, but also provide essential respite for parents and carers – often supporting families from early childhood through to adulthood.

PACSO is fully donation-based and is currently raising funds to secure its own dedicated building to expand services and reach more families in need.

Melanie McDougall, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, commented:

“We’re really proud of Tony for going above and beyond for a cause that means so much to him and many local families. At Stagecoach, we love to see our people making a difference in their communities – and this challenge is a great example of that.”

How to donate

To support Tony and the team’s challenge and help PACSO continue their incredible work, visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/tony-houghton-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=018