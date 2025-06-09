Stagecoach South East celebrates regional success in Bus Driver of the Year Heats

This year’s regional heats brought together some of the most talented drivers from across the company, all vying for the opportunity to represent Stagecoach South East in the national finals later this year in Blackpool.

After a competitive day of challenges and demonstrations of excellence behind the wheel, the results are in:

1st Place : Charlotte Huyton – Ashford Depot

: Charlotte Huyton – Ashford Depot 2nd Place : Sean Watson – Eastbourne Depot

: Sean Watson – Eastbourne Depot 3rd Place: Gethen Ieuan Brookes – Hastings Depot

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director for Stagecoach South East said:

“This competition is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the incredible skill and dedication of our drivers. I’m immensely proud of all who took part — their professionalism and commitment to excellence are what keep our communities moving safely every day. Congratulations to our winners and best of luck to Charlotte at the national finals in Blackpool.”

Stagecoach South East is committed to building a more inclusive and representative transport industry, where people from all backgrounds feel welcome and empowered to succeed. This year’s regional Bus Driver of the Year competition not only celebrated driving excellence but also reflected the growing diversity within our workforce — with a strong showing from both new and experienced drivers, including standout performances by women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated field.

Special congratulations go to Charlotte Huyton, who will go on to represent Stagecoach South East at the national finals in Blackpool later this year. Stagecoach South East wish her the very best as she competes on the national stage.

Stagecoach South East extends sincere thanks to everyone involved in organising and supporting the event, and to all the participants whose efforts made the competition a true success.

1 . Contributed Stagecoach South East Driver receiving award Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Stagecoach South East competing in Bus Driver of the Year Heats Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Stagecoach South East Driver receiving award Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Stagecoach South East driver evaluating bus parking Photo: Submitted