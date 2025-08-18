Stagecoach South East helps crowds soar at Airbourne 2025
As a Gold Sponsor of the event, Stagecoach South East supported the show with its popular Park & Bus service, making it easier for thousands of visitors to travel in and out of the town. Running throughout the weekend from Five Acres Field to Cavendish Place — just two minutes from Eastbourne Pier — the service once again proved a convenient and sustainable way for families and aviation fans to enjoy the event.
Now in its 31st year, Airbourne cemented its reputation as one of the UK’s best-loved free airshows, with breathtaking displays from the RAF Red Arrows, the 46 Aviation Wingwalking Team, and a host of international aerobatic acts. Alongside the flying, crowds also enjoyed a packed programme of family attractions, children’s entertainment, live music, and Sunday’s spectacular fireworks finale.
Paul Robertson, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South East, said: “Airbourne is one of the highlights of the South East summer and we’re delighted to have supported it once again. It’s fantastic to see so many people choosing the bus to make their day easier, greener, and more enjoyable. We’re proud to play our part in bringing the community together for such an incredible event.”
Stagecoach also makes bus travel simple with its easy-to-use app. Live tracking, journey planning and buying your ticket before you board means travelling by bus has never been more convenient.