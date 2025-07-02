Stagecoach South East renews sponsorship with Eastbourne Borough FC for 2025/26 season
The iconic Stagecoach South East logo will feature prominently on the new home and third shirts, as well as remaining on the popular pink away shirt, reinforcing the strong relationship between the two organisations.
Joel Mitchell, Managing Director for Stagecoach South East, said:
“We’re incredibly proud to renew our partnership with Eastbourne Borough Football Club – a team that shares our values and our passion for community. Together, we’re committed to sustainable growth and a strong long-term future, united in our ambition to serve and support the people who make our region special. This is the continuation of an exciting new journey for us both.”
Stagecoach South East plays a vital role in local transportation, employing around 1,300 people and operating a fleet of approximately 400 buses across six depots in Eastbourne, Hastings, Ashford, Dover, Herne Bay, and Thanet. The company also runs Eastbourne’s famous Dotto land train, and last year recorded over 35 million passenger journeys across East Sussex and Kent.
Supporters can easily reach Eastbourne Borough’s home at The ReachTV Stadium, with Stagecoach’s services stopping just outside the ground—making matchday travel more accessible than ever.