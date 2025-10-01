Stagecoach South fundraises over £2000 for Macmillan Cancer Support with coffee morning

Together, the teams from Chichester, Portsmouth, Worthing and Winchester raised an incredible £2,054.17, with all proceeds going directly towards Macmillan’s vital services for people living with cancer. Staff and visitors enjoyed plenty of cakes, bakes and sweet treats on offer, creating a fantastic atmosphere while raising money for a great cause.

Each depot individually raised:

Aldershot: £456.04

£456.04 Andover: £300

£300 Chichester: £272.18

£272.18 Portsmouth: £215.95

£215.95 Worthing: £250

£250 Winchester: £560

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the fantastic fundraising efforts of our teams across the region. Macmillan Cancer Support provides vital help to so many people and their families, and it’s inspiring to see our colleagues and local communities come together to make a difference. A huge thank you to everyone who baked, donated and supported the coffee mornings.”

Stagecoach South has a long-standing commitment to supporting local charities and community initiatives. From fundraising events to volunteering and awareness campaigns, the company is dedicated to making a positive difference across the communities it serves.

