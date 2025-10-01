Stagecoach South fundraises over £2000 for Macmillan Cancer Support with coffee morning

By Darragh Morris
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2025, 09:15 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
Across Stagecoach South, colleagues came together to support Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting a series of coffee mornings across local depots.

Together, the teams from Chichester, Portsmouth, Worthing and Winchester raised an incredible £2,054.17, with all proceeds going directly towards Macmillan’s vital services for people living with cancer. Staff and visitors enjoyed plenty of cakes, bakes and sweet treats on offer, creating a fantastic atmosphere while raising money for a great cause.

Each depot individually raised:

  • Aldershot: £456.04
  • Andover: £300
  • Chichester: £272.18
  • Portsmouth: £215.95
  • Worthing: £250
  • Winchester: £560

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the fantastic fundraising efforts of our teams across the region. Macmillan Cancer Support provides vital help to so many people and their families, and it’s inspiring to see our colleagues and local communities come together to make a difference. A huge thank you to everyone who baked, donated and supported the coffee mornings.”

Stagecoach South has a long-standing commitment to supporting local charities and community initiatives. From fundraising events to volunteering and awareness campaigns, the company is dedicated to making a positive difference across the communities it serves.

Stagecoach South Winchester Team

1. Contributed

Stagecoach South Winchester Team Photo: Submitted

Stagecoach South Winchester team

2. Contributed

Stagecoach South Winchester team Photo: Submitted

Stagecoach South Worthing team

3. Contributed

Stagecoach South Worthing team Photo: Submitted

Stagecoach South Chichester team

4. Contributed

Stagecoach South Chichester team Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportWorthingWinchesterPortsmouthChichester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice