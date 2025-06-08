Stane Street Lodge celebrates 50 Years of Freemasonry and community support in Horsham

Horsham, West Sussex – 29 May 2025 – Stane Street Lodge, a proud member of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Sussex, marked a significant milestone on Wednesday 29th May as it celebrated its 50th anniversary of continuous Masonic activity and charitable service in the heart of Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The commemorative event was attended by over 60 Freemasons from across Sussex, London, and neighbouring counties. In a remarkable show of support, a full team of twenty-two Masons from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Sussex, led by W. Bro. Tony Pratt, were present to mark the occasion and honour Stane Street Lodge’s enduring contribution to Freemasonry and the local community.

Since its founding in 1975, Stane Street Lodge has remained dedicated to upholding the core Masonic values of integrity, respect, friendship, and charity. Over the past five decades, the Lodge has supported a wide range of local charitable causes, quietly contributing to the wellbeing of the Horsham community through donations, fundraising, and voluntary service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50th anniversary event brought together Brethren past and present to celebrate not only the Lodge’s historical roots but also its continued relevance in today’s world. Guests were treated to a memorable evening of ceremony, reflection, and camaraderie.

Stane Street Lodge & members of Provincial Grand Lodge of Sussex

Speaking on the evening, the Worshipful Master of Stane Street Lodge commented, “This is a proud moment in our Lodge’s history. For 50 years, we’ve fostered friendship and supported our local area. To celebrate this with such strong support from across the Province and beyond is truly humbling.”

Stane Street Lodge remains an active and welcoming part of the Sussex Masonic community and looks forward to many more years of service and fellowship.

For more information on Freemasonry in Sussex or to learn more about Stane Street Lodge, please email [email protected]