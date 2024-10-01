Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community News & Reviews STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE SEPTEMBER 29th 2024.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

"No News Is Not Always Good News" !

Sorry folks, - but this week's edition of the Village Voice would appear to be sadly lacking in 'new' events to tell you about what is being planned & organised for our area.

This does not mean that our community is about to go into hibernation - just that any news or reviews of what's happening has not trickled down to me. So I'm just going to reiterate the many events that will be taking place -in our parish - or even within a very close proximity to our community - over the upcoming weeks preceding Christmas.

ADVANCE NOTIFICATION ~

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES’

This is to inform you of a ‘Pre-Christmas’ delight which will take the form of a table top “Christmas Market” and this will be held in the Village Hall Staplecross on Sunday November 17th – between 10.00am and 1.00pm. Naturally this is to encourage you to pop along and peruse the stalls and hopefully help out with the annual worry of ‘What to give to ??? this year ?’

The stalls at present include; jewellery;- hand made soaps;- plants;- W.I. lots of hand made gifts – cakes etc. Many more items are sure to be included here to ease the strain and stress of “Christmas Shopping “

I understand there are still a table or two vacant, so if this is an outlet suitable for your craft skills, why not contact the organiser Sue – on 01580~831775, who can provide you with all the information you need to help make this another successful Winter Time event for all participants.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB –

‘JUMBLE SALE’ “A GRAND JUMBLE SALE” – is organized to take place on Saturday October 5th 2024 and will be held at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. All jumble ‘donations’ can be brought along to the village hall on the morning of the sale from 9.30am onwards.

There promises to be lots of amazing bargains to be had for the clever shopper and these include a super cake stall and the ever popular raffle stall. To help boost any flagging bodies – welcome refreshments will be on hand and available throughout this event. Doors will be open at 2.00pm and admission is just 20p. Come along and grab yourself a bagful of bargains !

NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY -

This is one of the first local Bonfire Societies to kick start the exciting round of the various sister groups bonfire Activities which will be taking place during the next few weeks.

This will take place on Saturday October 5th and the torchlight procession will start from the Bonfire Field – which is on A28 next to the Northiam Cricket Pitch.- at 7.30pm. The Bonfire will be lit at 8.30pm. There are plans for a Bar, Food and Live Music on the Bonfire Field which has an entry fee of £2:00. For further details check out www.northiambonfiresociety.org.uk

As a point of interest – our own local village Bonfire Society has organized another fantastic Torchlight Procession & bonfire lighting – with the usual & mandatory spectacular Firework Display on Saturday October 26th. Don’t miss this one !

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES.

This 2024 programme continues with the beautiful performances of so many talented musicians all brought to Vinehall School for our enjoyment. and as always, promises to be a rare treat for all those who appreciate quality renditionings of beautiful classical music.

A superb programme has been arranged to take place at Vinehall School on Sunday October 6th at 3.00pm.

Beginning with a performance from Christian De Sa (Violin) and John Lenehan (Piano) their programme will include the following:

Brahms – Scherzo in C Minor (FAE) & Brahms – Sonata in A Major, Op.100. Ravel – Sonata No: 1 in A min, ‘Sonata Posthume’ M.12.

Bloch – ‘Nigun’ from Baal Schem.

Strauss – Sonata in E flat Major, Op.18.

For all further details or free mailing or tickets please contact 01580~883092 or email [email protected]

COMMUNITY ‘OPEN SPACES’ –

E.P.C. in partnership with the STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES –

The C.O.S. organisers are delighted to announce that ‘Rother Seniors Forum’ and ‘Rother Voluntary Action’ have arranged a ‘Healthy Ageing’ event – here in Staplecross Village Hall and this is booked for Friday October 4th. between 12.30pm and 4.00pm.

A scone cream tea will be provided.

Guest Speakers will include Dr. Elena Mucci, Consultant Geriatrician (Conquest Hospital) and Miranda Steeples, President of the British Society of Dental Hygiene and Therapy. There is also going to be a fun 10-15 minute chair-based pilates session. Stalls will also include East Sussex Age UK and East Sussex Hearing.

Places here are limited, so please book early to avoid disappointment

Be sure to add the following additional dates to your calendars: Monday October 21st.

On the following Monday - 28th October - A children’s event is booked for a Half Term treat - so they will also have something to look forward to.

As always, lovely, plain & simple and free refreshments are available with a choice of hot or cold drinks.

A very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

Back for more delightful explorations of our gorgeous countryside will be the members of this friendly and welcoming walking group. Two more walks have been arranged for our enjoyment should we chose to do so.

Walk No: 1 This walk – entitled “Another/DIFFERENT Alfriston Circular” entices you to come and prove it ! This village is found snuggled within our glorious South Downs and has some spectacular views to find and enjoy.

This walk has been organised to take place on Wednesday October 9th and you are invited to join these lovely folk for another in the series of walks beginning and ending at Alfriston. This is to be a 9.5 circular walk and the meeting point is to be opposite the playing fields in North Road, Alfriston. What3words:///Sands.Startles.Believer. Parking is to be on street here.

The Grid Reference is: TQ517034. (satnav BN26 5XD) Additional What3words:/// waltzes.majors.litigate are given here. This is again in readiness for the walk to commence at 10.00am. The walk notes state “This walk will take in some lovely views with some hills. There are toilet facilities at the start and there will be the opportunity for refreshments in Alfriston on our return. This is a dog friendly walk which will be at a moderate pace. There will be a short stop for coffee en route and a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for this wander is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him via the Rother Rambler site.

Walk No: 2 This has a footfall of approximately 10 circular miles and is entitled ‘A Pilgrims’ Way from Charing’ This walk is arranged to take place on Sunday October 13th The meeting point will be in Market Place, just off the High Street, Charing. Grid Reference TQ953494. (Satnav TN27 0LR. What3Words:///tucked.umbrellas.terminology in readiness for the walk to begin at 10,00am.

The walk notes state “This walk will be mostly on small lanes and tracks, following ancients pilgrims’ ways linking an Archbishops’ palace with a ruined church and an estate visited by royalty – from Henry V111 to Queen Victoria. There are shops and toilets in Charing at the start of the walk. Please bring drinks and sustenance for a coffee and lunch stop en route. There is a small car park on the other side of the High Street, off School Road. Please car share where possible. Lift is offered from Hawkhurst. The National Grade for this walk is Moderate. Your ‘walk leader for today is to be Heather (R) and you may contact her via the Rother Ramblers walk contacts.

ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE –

“THE BIG SING” Are you ready to sing big at this free event ? This wonderful hospice, full of kind & caring staff are inviting you to come & join them on Saturday October 12th – from 10am to 10pm – for 12 hours filled with beautiful harmonies, with joy and support for your local Hospice.

This event has arranged to have 20 choirs which will perform stunning and delightful back-to-back singing ensuring there will be no shortage of musical entertainment. Each choir brings its own unique sound and energy and offers a diverse range of genres, this again, promises there will be something musical for everyone to enjoy.

Delicious cakes and tasty treats will be available to provide sustenance for a full day of singing for the choirs, - but also for you to enjoy during their performances. Entry is FREE, so please come along, Bring your family, friends & neighbours to enjoy this spectacular musical event.

Please visit stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or telephone 01424~456396 for all further information.

CHURCH SERVICES -

CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday October 6th - Trinity19 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will include the Harvest Festival. This will be followed directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am with a Family Service as well as their Harvest Festival - followed by refreshments. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please Note the following:

MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

So please do contact me and let me help spread your news !.......Thank You.