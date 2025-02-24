Staplecross Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL – NEWS REPORTS - The Full Council will meet next week to set the 2025/26 budget and, with others having already agreed their share of Council Tax, we will soon be issuing thousands of bills to households across Rother.

There is a huge cost associated with printing and mailing out Council Tax bills and I would encourage residents to sign up for an online account and go paperless. As well as finding it easier to view council tax payments along with other important information, by opting to go paperless residents can help the environment, help us reduce our carbon footprint and save the council money. It’s quick and easy to sign up – you just need to sign up to a My Rother digital account via https://my.rother.gov.uk/, which enables you to access a range of services and report issues and request an online account. Sign up soon to get this year’s Council Tax bill online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

We set an ambitious target to become a net zero district by 2030 which requires us to look at every element of our work throughout the district. But it’s also vital that we bring residents and businesses in the district along with us. I’m extremely grateful to those involved in community and village halls across Rother for their enthusiasm for the Village Halls Energy Project and for their time and effort in submitting bids.

You’ll no doubt have seen the news that Sussex has been accepted onto the Government’s priority programme for devolution with agreement that there should be a mayoral strategic authority with an elected mayor for East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex. Local Government reorganisation will follow in which unitary authorities will be established for the three areas to replace county and district and borough councils – a model already exists elsewhere in the country. Devolution could unlock new powers and investment for the region, give the people of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and enable more decisions to be taken locally. As I have said previously, our focus will always be on what is best for the district and its residents. We will make sure we are at the forefront of discussions. A public consultation has now been launched by central Government and can be found at Sussex and Brighton devolution consultation – GOV.UK. I would encourage residents to take part in that consultation to ensure that the views of Rother residents are fully considered.

COMMUNITY APPEAL -

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.-

An appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green has been requested.

Canon Christopher once told me that every resident of Ewhurst Parish has the right to be buried or the option for their ashes to be interred - within the grounds of our much loved mother church here in Ewhurst Green and it therefore stands to reason that it's important that this much visited church and churchyard should be given proper due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many weddings and christenings also take place here throughout the year as St. James the Great church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewell to a loved one.

This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean and tidy, such as raking up leaves, clearing pathways and general tidying up.

This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9.00am onwards. This is a friendly little get together - for people of all ages who work together for a few hours, to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the appreciation and benefit of all who visit here for whatever reason.

If you feel you may be able to help out please contact Brian on 01580~830570 for all further information. Any additional help will be most gratefully received ~ and Thank You.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PANCAKE DAY “ – SHROVE TUESDAY - MARCH 4th Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. Lent – the 40 days leading up to Easter was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday (Anglo-Saxon) Christians went to confession and were “shriven” – absolved from their sins. A bell would be rung to call people to confession. This came to be called the “Pancake Bell” and it is still rung today. Shrove Tuesday always falls 47 days before Easter Sunday and this year Shrove Tuesday will fall on - Tuesday March 4th Nowdays its a day where people make lots of pancakes with all sorts of yummy toppings - but why does everyone get so excited about it? Why do we have a day where everyone eats the same thing – does daft activities with them ... and why is that thing –pancakes’ - and why do we eat them? The tradition of making pancakes on Shrove Tuesday comes from families using up all ingredients – eggs and fats - in their cupboards so that they can start Lent the next day. The ingredients - eggs, flour, salt and milk - used to be very common things for people to give up for Lent, so it made sense to use them all up. Eggs represent – Creation. Flour – is the Staff of Life. Salt represents – Wholesomeness and Milk is symbolising - Purity. This period happens on a different day every year to mark the start of the Christian festival of Lent. Shrove Tuesday -- this year will be observed on Tuesday February 13th. and is the beginning of the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter. Lent is traditionally a time of fasting and sacrifice, in Christian tradition Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and often Christian people elect to give things up - such as chocolate, smoking or crisps!. I personally forgo the pleasures of sweets (-especially Wine Gums!) and cakes & biscuits. . . I also shamefully admit that I eagerly look forward to the arrival of Easter for a purely selfish reason. . . No! – not chocolate - I get to indulge once more in my secret hoard of Wine Gums!- hence my sylph-like figure !!!!! So, get your eggs, butter, sugar and lemon juice at the ready, for Pancake Day is here. Whether you find delight in crepe-style pancakes or you prefer the fluffy variations typically found in Scotland and the US, Pancake Day is an annual celebration enjoyed by many across the world in the lead up to the Christian festival of Easter. -- So just enjoy & try to be nicer to one and all.

“AFTERNOON TEA - with – LADY CRABTREE” LAST CHANCE INVITATION – DON’T MISS OUT as tickets are selling fast ! This is a last, gentle reminder that a real treat is in store for everyone when on behalf of Village Hall Trustees you are all invited to come along and enjoy ‘Afternoon Tea’ with this quite remarkable lady. Lady Crabtree will not only have you in stitches but somewhere during her talk, through her wit and charm, you’ll wish you’d met her sooner! This invitation is extended to all & sundry, - not just for residents or patrons of our parish – so book a party and bring all your friends. This superb ’Fund-Raising’ event is planned for Wednesday March 5th. 2.pm – for 2.30pm start and will take place in the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Not only will you be astonished at her hilarious views on life – but you’ll also be encouraged to grow old disgracefully - thus proving that we are never too old to enjoy life!! Lady Crabtree – aka Mr Paul James - is a very well known speaker and is guaranteed to ensure everyone has a thoroughly good afternoon. A delicious full Afternoon Tea plus a superb raffle undertaken amongst congenial company is sure to banish those “Winter Blues” replacing them with smiling faces. The cost of this little fun-filled afternoon is just £7:50 per person. Tickets are selling fast and must be booked to allow for correct catering to avoid unnecessary waste. Please contact Anne on 01580-831881 or Sue on 01580 831775 for all further details and to avoid disappointment.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures, the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. This week we have 3 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 This is arranged to take place on Sunday March 2nd. and is an interesting 8 circular mile walk from Arlington Reservoir to Lower Dicker. The meeting place is at the Arlington Reservoir car park. Grid Reference TQ528074. Post Code BN26 6TF. (The location is 121 metres to the North-North East of the Satnav) What3Words:///workflow.help.garden at the appropriate time to allow the walk to commence at 10.am. The walk notes state “ This walk, starting from the Reservoir car park (charges are £2:50 all day) has toilets, cafe and a boot wash sink available ! and is 10 minutes walk North of Berwick Railway Station. It is an 8 mile flat walk which heads North using sections of the Vanguard Way, towards a lunch stop around Lower Dicker. The walk then returns to Arlington Reservoir via the Wealdway. Sections of the walk may be muddy following rain and as there are a number of ‘wonky’ stiles to cross and fields with livestock in, the leader advises that dogs to be kept on leads. This walk has been graded as leisurely. The ‘walk leader’ for this stroll is to be Michael (B) and you may contact him via Mobile: 07739~402756 for all further details. Walk No: 2 This is planned for Wednesday March 5th and is to be a a 10.5 circular route from Pett Level to Hastings. The meeting place is to be at “Cliff End”, Pett Level. Near the Public Toilets, - on the corner where the road turns inland. Roadside parking is along the coast road. Buses from Rye and Hastings stop near here. Car share is available from Hawkhurst. Grid Reference TQ889133. Post Code: TN35 4EH. (Location is 184 metres to the South West of the Satnav) What3Words:///composer.warblers.glaze at a time for the walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ This is a cliff top route from Pett Level, via many steep sections and steps, with great views and returning on the inland path. It’s quite a challenging walk and can be muddy following rainy weather. A stop on the edge of Hastings for lunch is planned and where cafe – food and toilets can be accessed. This walk is Nationally graded as Moderate. Due to the exposed nature of the path please check Rother Ramblers website as this walk will not go ahead if strong winds or rain is forecast. You may also contact the walk leader on walk day only for confirmation. The ‘walk leader’ for this testing walk is to be Heather (R) and you may contact her – on day of walk only – on Mobile: 07968~294038 for updates and information. Walk No: 3 This is organised for Thursday March 6th and is a leisurely wander of the fields and countryside around Robertsbridge. The meeting point will be at the playground car park next to the cricket ground. Grid Reference TQ737240. Post Code TN32 5NY. (Location is 151 metres to the South West of the Satnav) What3Words:///padlock.headboard.alone at a time for the walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ This is a short and gentle walk around the fields of Robertsbridge, with 5 stiles that have to be climbed over and a further 3 that are either falling down or can be avoided. This walk is designed for those who are new to walking or just want a shorter walk at a more leisurely pace. It is on a mixture of paths (some very muddy when checked out 19/2) tracks and some road walking on quiet roads. There will be a short stop for refreshments – which will have to be taken standing, as there are no benches on this route. Due to the continuing rainy weather this route could be very muddy at this time of the year so boots are advised. Please bring refreshments for a short stop. There is a cafe/shop available in Robertsbridge The walk is nationally graded as Leisurely and is a dog friendly walk. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is to be Alison (M) and you may contact her on Mobile: 07984~152095 for all further information.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I. The members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the next interesting and exciting treat that will take place on TUESDAY MARCH 4th . 2.pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship. The activities of this local W.I. include - various lunch outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. The ‘Feather in the Cap’- is of course, their selection of superb speakers. We always look forward to our guest Speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment. This month we shall welcome Mrs. Kate Fletcher-Marlborough, who is sure to have us all agog with her fascinating and surprising talk entitled “ The Dressing of an Edwardian Lady”. For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline – their very capable President - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BODIAM ‘MEET UP’ GROUP - Over the next few months, the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold 'sociable open meetings' here. They’d like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free tea/coffee and biscuits with them The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday March 6th..between 10.30.am and 12.30pm. This will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter throughout 2025 This invite is open to everyone - not just Bodiam residents - you don't need to 'book in' either, - just come along and say 'hello' ! These 'Meet-Ups' will take place in the Bodiam Castle Bookshop, set within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle. Please pop into the Bodiam Castle bookshop or the visitor reception to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ – This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday March 10th. .between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and winter weather which appear to be our dreary companions – so come and share some happy hours here with us instead.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB – Advance Notice - 'Grand Jumble Sale' - This will take place on Saturday March 29th.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Entrance is 20p Doors will open at 2.00pm - ready to welcome one & all to this mammoth sale.There will be lots of amazing bargains, plus it will have the ever popular cake stall, - and a raffle stall, with refreshments available during the event. Jumble 'donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on the morning of the sale only.

CHURCH SERVICES – CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday March 2nd. Sunday next before Lent - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am with a Family Service - followed by refreshments. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? PLEASE CONTACT ME ~ If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the Observer Newspaper – then do please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So do please contact me and let me help spread your news........Thank You.