Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS - ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL- The council is consulting on its proposed strategy for how the council will prevent and reduce homelessness and rough sleeping in Rother up to 2030. We would particularly like to hear from residents at risk of homelessness and organisations that work with vulnerable families. The strategy has five (5) key themes: *Reducing homelessness via early intervention & prevention. * Increasing housing accessibility. * Improving the supply & quality of temporary accommodation. * Reducing homelessness and rough sleeping for people with multiple and complex needs. * Improving the quality and suitability of housing. We would like to hear from residents, businesses, the building industry and organisations involved in the housing sector who might benefit from the strategy. We would most like to hear from: *Residents at risk of homelessness. * Residents who need social housing. * Affordable and social housing suppliers, housing developers and builders. * Public services that might be impacted by homelessness and rough sleeping, *Town & Parish Councils. * Organisations that work with residents experiencing or at risk of homelessness, on low incomes and in social housing. *Local businesses that might be impacted by homelessness and rough sleeping. * People who might need housing services when discharged from hospital or on leaving prison as there are specific proposals for these groups. Please read the draft Strategy on their website before answering this consultation. You can take part in this important consultation by: Answering this questionnaire online – www.smartsurvey.co.uk/sHomelessnessStrategy25/ Questions about this consultation & written submissions can be emailed to: [email protected] Written submissions can be posted to: Homelessness & Rough Sleeping Strategy Consultation. R.D.C. Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex TN39 3JX.

This consultation closes on June 1st, so please do get in touch with RDC and help alleviate this situation. EWHURST PARISH COMMUNITY – V.E. DAY 80th ANNIVERSARY Programme of Commemoration Events: As everyone throughout the land – and indeed the world – is aware, events, small & large are being arranged to commemorate this important date in the history of our country. Ewhurst parish may only be a tiny blip on England’s topography, but we are still proud to be able to stand and say “Thank You” to all those who played such a huge part in ensuring our country remains free and at peace. Lots of events are being arranged throughout these few special days for your enjoyment and here as set out below is the information to help you join in. Thursday May 8th. 11.am Remembrance Service at the Staplecross War Memorial. 2.pm Children from Staplecross MC Primary School will be performing 1940’s songs in the Village Hall. There will be an exhibition of W.W.2.Memorabilia & Artefacts. A display of relevant paintings & drawings by the schoolchildren will also be on show. Drinks and cakes will be available. 3.45pm The poignant and much loved film “Goodnight Mr. Tom” will be shown. 9.pm (approx) A torch-lit procession via our own village Bonfire Society and led by a Bagpiper will gather at the War Memorial and walk to the Beacon to take part in the National Beacon lighting. Our beacon will be lit by a much loved resident June Stainfield and a junior member of the Bonfire Society. A small Fireworks display by Wizard will bring this emotive and special day to a close. Friday May 9th. 7.pm. A fabulous themed ‘Quiz Night’ has been arranged and will take place at the always very welcoming village Social Club, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. This is always a huge fun event and with tickets at only £5:00 per person, so don’t delay – book a table for your friends and family. Many folk will be dressed in clothing relevant to the era which will only add to the ambience of the event, so don’t be surprised if you meet soldiers, sailors & airmen together with others from all walks of life ! A huge fantastic raffle is organised and all monies raised throughout the evening will go to charities which benefit our service men & women and ‘Scotties Little Soldiers’ which help children who have lost parents whilst serving our nation. Saturday May 10th. 7.pm. Staplecross Village Hall – “ A 1940’s Evening” Come along and sing and dance the night away to the super swing band of ‘Miss Holiday & The Swingtones’- - The best 1940’s group since sliced bread & spam ! 1940’s dress up – optional ! A great bar will be available to help your vocal chords ! Another raffle will be held here, with all monies raised added to the overall funds for the previously nominated charities.This entertaining few hours is free via ticket allocation- to all residents and those with a close connection to our parish. For all further information and the reservation or booking of tickets can be obtained from: John-01580~493878 or 07748~483823. Pauline- 01580~830570. Anne/Steve - 01580~831881 or Pam/Joe – 01580~830320. Sunday May 11th. 11.am. Services of Commemoration. These short services will take place at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green and St. Mark’s church, Staplecross.

COMMUNITY APPEAL -

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.-

An appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green has been requested.

Canon Christopher once told me that every resident of Ewhurst Parish has the right to be buried or the option for their ashes to be interred - within the grounds of our much loved mother church here in Ewhurst Green and it therefore stands to reason that it's important that this much visited church and churchyard should be given proper due care and attention.

Many weddings and christenings also take place here throughout the year as St. James the Great church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewell to a loved one.

This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean and tidy, such as raking up leaves, clearing pathways and general tidying up.

This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9.00am onwards. The next date for this little “Tidy Up” will be Saturday 3rd MAY. This is a friendly little get together- for people of all ages who work together for a few hours to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the appreciation and benefit of all who visit here for whatever reason.

If you feel you may be able to help out please contact Brian on 01580~830570 for all further information. Any additional help will be most gratefully received ~ and Thank You.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – The ‘walk leaders’ of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out, meet new folk, enjoy walking and appreciate our amazing countryside on our doorstep.. This week we have 3 more on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 Organised for Sunday May 4th this is an eight circular mile wander of Ewhurst Green & Staplecross with glorious pastoral views all round. The meeting place is to be on the main thoroughfare through the village of Ewhurst Green. Parking is to be on roadside, so please park considerately. Grid Reference TQ794245. (Satnav TN32 5TB) What3Words:///sunroof.soillage.emulating Please arrive earlier to ensure the walk starts at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This is a lovely walk exploring the undulating countryside near the small village of Ewhurst Green. Please bring a picnic lunch. There is the possibility of a pub visit at the end of the walk. Well behaved dogs are welcome to accompany you. Car sharing is available- please contact walk leader. This walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07801~189747 for more details. Walk No: 2 Another walk right on our doorstep and it’s an 8.1 circular mile around Catsfield. Planned for Wednesday May 7th. the meeting place is at the car park in the centre of the village. Grid Reference TQ724137. (Satnav TN33 9DS) What3Words:///plot.impeached.gold -to begin walk at 10.am The walk notes state “ An 8.1 mile circular from Catsfiels taking in part of the 1066 Trail, with woods & riversides. This’ll be a 2 stop walk with coffee & lunch stops. Includes several rather tall stiles with NO dog doors, so probably not suitable for large dogs”. This walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader ‘ today is Peter (C) & you may contact him on Mobile: 07762~966027 for further details. Walk No: 3 This is arranged for Saturday May 10th and is a 5 mile circular wander of Lamberhurst & Kilndown loop. The meeting place is in High Street, free parking –or The Broadway or Chequers car parks. Grid Reference TQ676362. (Satnav TN3 8DB) What3Words:///scorpions.gourmet.bagpipers – again to allow walk to start 10.am. The walk notes state “ Walking from picturesque Lamberhurst to St. Mary’s church, through Scotney Estate to Kilndown and back via Lamberhurst Golf Course. My still be muddy in places. Only two stiles and one refreshment stop. This is dog friendly. Toilets available and there is a small cafe at end of walk. ” The walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ here is Jeff (T) & you may contact him on Mobile: 07734~404334 for more information.

ST.MICHAEL’s HOSPICE – OPEN GARDEN’S SCHEME. 2025.’ More glorious hours to spend 'Garden 'Knowledge Collecting' this week as you are going to be spoilt for choice. – New for 2025 – no less than 3 amazing gardens to visit as we head off to Crowhurst on Saturday 10th May.2025. Here are the addresses of these gardens, visit them in any order that appeals, so wander at will. Get ahead of the crowds by calling 01424~456393. Ticket admission is £7:50 per person – cash at any garden or by card at the Village Hall. TN33 9DB. Parking, toilets and refreshments can also be found here. It is advisable to plan your route before setting off, as some of the gardens are located further away than others. Gardens open 10.30am – 4.pm. “Newstead”, Catsfield Road, TN33 9BU. - This is a garden with a difference. With its recently added Greenhouse, - it’s ‘no-dig’ beds together with a station platform patio, - this garden gives a masterclass in modern, established garden design.

“Fairfield”, Station Road, TN33 9DB. – Evolving over 3 decades, this lovely garden has provided its artist owner with endless inspiration. Cross over the small stream via the quaint blue bridge to visit the wisteria covered pergola. This is a garden NOT to be missed. “Southerndown” Forewood Lane, TN339AG. - This is a delight of a simple, tasteful acre of garden, mainly laid to lawn with beautiful herbaceous borders, next to a good size garden terrace.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES - This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to ‘Marlborough House’, Vinehall School, for our enjoyment. These, as always, promise to be a rare treat for all those who enjoy quality renditions of beautiful classical music. The third programme in this series- is organised for Saturday May 10th. at 7.00pm and will find us all enjoying the music provided by the young chamber ensemble – the Meliora Collective. They have been delighting audiences around the country with their varied programmes and we will hear them perform Schubert’s delightful and much loved Octet. Before the interval they will perform Berwald’s Grand Septet in B flat which the Swedish composer wrote in 1828, the same year as Schubert’s death. The Guardian newspaper writes “The Meliora Collective is a freshly minted, flexible ensemble of young players. – A welcome burst of Sunshine” Praise indeed ! For all further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email:[email protected]

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday May 4th. – Easter 3 at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. There will be NO services at BOTH St. Giles church, Bodiam or St. Mark’s church Staplecross today. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch. Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that summer and sunshine are on their way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.