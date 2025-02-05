Starring role for West Sussex Gazette in library centenary celebrations

The West Sussex Gazette has been given a starring role in West Sussex Library Service’s centenary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gazette is featured in the library service’s new virtual reality (VR) experience, The Library of Possibilities and Wonder.

The VR project, created specially to mark the library service’s milestone birthday, sees users put on a VR headset and try out an immersive adventure by being transported into a magical world of virtual books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette is featured in the ‘History’ book with the viewer seeing a range of old photographs of West Sussex and a West Sussex Gazette from the year 1925 appears.

West Sussex Library Service is celebrating its centenary this year.

The viewer then jumps into the newspaper and into a 1925 world that is sepia in colour. They then take a trip along an old-fashioned high street in a 1920s car and attend the launch of West Sussex Library Service.

Gazette readers have a sneak peek of the VR on this video snippet which the library service has shared specially with us.

All 36 West Sussex libraries will host the VR headsets during the year. Dates the headsets will be at each library are on the library website at https://arena.westsussex.gov.uk/web/arena/library-of-possibilities-and-wonder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unique VR project has been made possible thanks to National Lottery money awarded by Arts Council England and it will celebrate books and the history of the county’s library service in a very special way.