Step by step, changing lives: Walk 25km for 25 Years with Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur

This summer, Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur (AWA) is marking 25 incredible years of supporting local children and families with an invigorating 25-kilometre sponsored walk along the beautiful Sussex coast — and they’re calling on the community to join the celebration!

The “Walk 25km for 25 Years” event will take place on Saturday 21 June 2025, starting in Southwick and finishing in Littlehampton, following a stunning seaside route packed with fresh air, fantastic views, and feel-good energy. For those after a gentler pace, there’s also a 13km option from Worthing.

But this event is about more than miles — it’s about making a real difference for families like Katherine’s.

Katherine and her two daughters, Millie (14) and Daisy (5), have moved ‘home’ 19 times in Daisy’s short lifetime. After escaping domestic abuse and relocating to an unfamiliar city, they were placed in emergency housing with just the basics. “We left overnight with only the clothes on our backs,” she says. “Both my daughters have autism and special educational needs, and Daisy is immune suppressed — so all the moving has been incredibly hard on them.”

Home-Start staff gearing up for the big day.

That’s when Home-Start stepped in. “I’d never even heard of Home-Start until Early Help referred me,” Katherine explains. “But their support has made such a massive difference in our lives.”

Volunteer Becky, a local mum, had been visiting the family weekly offering both practical and emotional support. From navigating housing and education systems, to simply being a friendly, non-judgemental presence, Becky has been a lifeline. “She even supported me through my own health scare when I had to have an emergency hysterectomy. I honestly don’t know what I would’ve done without her.”

Katherine is one of many parents whose stories reflect the transformative impact of Home-Start AWA — and why every step of this walk matters.

Why Take Part?

Home-Start families enjoying a walk in the fresh air

Every kilometre walked will help a local child feel safer, stronger, and better supported. Participants will receive:

An exclusive event pack with all the info and essentials

A fresh coffee to kick-start the morning

A Home-Start AWA T-shirt to wear with pride

A shiny finisher’s medal

A celebratory drink at the finish line

And the warm feeling of making a real difference!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 21 June 2025

Saturday 21 June 2025 Route: Southwick to Littlehampton (25km) or Worthing to Littlehampton (13km)

Southwick to Littlehampton (25km) or Worthing to Littlehampton (13km) Registration Fee: £10 (to help cover event costs)

£10 (to help cover event costs) Fundraising Target: £250 – that’s just £10 for each year of impact

£250 – that’s just £10 for each year of impact Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3EGGzd3

https://bit.ly/3EGGzd3 More Info: https://home-startawa.org.uk/25km-for-25years/

Participants will walk alongside a friendly and supportive group of Home-Start staff, volunteers, and families — celebrating the power of kindness, community, and resilience.

The charity is delighted that Shoreham-by-Sea Banking Hub Post Office are kindly sponsoring this event.

Get Walk-Ready!

Home-Start AWA encourages participants to train gradually, wear supportive footwear, stay hydrated, and check with their GP if they have any health concerns.

CEO Bridget Richardson says:

“This event is more than just a walk — it’s a celebration of the kindness, resilience, and hope we've built with families for 25 years. Every penny raised will help us keep walking alongside local families for the next 25 years and beyond.