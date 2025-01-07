Steyning Grammar alumna launches grassroots music crowdfunding campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steyning, West Sussex, 7th January 2025: A former Steyning Grammar School (SGS) pupil, Beatriz Bastida Smith, has today launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at people who want to support grassroots music, a movement dedicated to nurturing the talent of emerging artists and keeping small venues open.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beatriz Bastida Smith, a 19 year old, up & coming singer songwriter, is hoping to raise £6,000 to release her debut Indie Pop E.P. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, Bastida Smith’s 3 track EP will be produced by Brighton based sound artists Simon Janes and Grammy award winner, Pete Smith.

Inspired by another former SGS pupil, Maisie Peters, Bastida Smith writes personal lyrics about experiences of growth and change that resonate with young people. Themes include leaving home, heartbreak and battling an eating disorder, all challenges that Bastida Smith has faced herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer Simon Janes commented: “I was struck by the depth of Bea’s storytelling. It’s touchingly universal. There’s a powerful vulnerability to her and a haunting delivery of the songs”

Bea Bastida Smith playing an original at The Soho Playhouse, NYC

Bastida Smith commented “I love music and at SGS I was encouraged by the music teachers and given access to recording facilities for the first time. Since leaving school, I’ve played open mics at small venues in Brighton, Plymouth, Madrid, and New York. I’ve got the songs and team in place to make music professionally . What I need now is funding and that’s where the Kickstarter campaign comes in.”