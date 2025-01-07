Steyning Grammar alumna launches grassroots music crowdfunding campaign
Beatriz Bastida Smith, a 19 year old, up & coming singer songwriter, is hoping to raise £6,000 to release her debut Indie Pop E.P. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, Bastida Smith’s 3 track EP will be produced by Brighton based sound artists Simon Janes and Grammy award winner, Pete Smith.
Inspired by another former SGS pupil, Maisie Peters, Bastida Smith writes personal lyrics about experiences of growth and change that resonate with young people. Themes include leaving home, heartbreak and battling an eating disorder, all challenges that Bastida Smith has faced herself.
Producer Simon Janes commented: “I was struck by the depth of Bea’s storytelling. It’s touchingly universal. There’s a powerful vulnerability to her and a haunting delivery of the songs”
Bastida Smith commented “I love music and at SGS I was encouraged by the music teachers and given access to recording facilities for the first time. Since leaving school, I’ve played open mics at small venues in Brighton, Plymouth, Madrid, and New York. I’ve got the songs and team in place to make music professionally . What I need now is funding and that’s where the Kickstarter campaign comes in.”