Stone Cross care home hosts nursery for Halloween fun

Barchester’s Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross was thrilled to invite their friends from Bluebell Nursey to enjoy a recitation of ‘Room on the Broom’.

The nursery children visit the care home every week and the children and residents thoroughly enjoy their time together. Several residents took part as characters – a dog, a bird, a dragon and a frog. There was a lot of audience participation and fun.

General Manager Emma Rich-Spice at Sycamore Grove comments: “We love to host the children every week and we have held this event for the past three Halloweens. It’s a firm favourite here at the home.”

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.

For more information please contact Emma Rich-Spice General Manager at Sycamore Grove on 01424 320620 or [email protected]