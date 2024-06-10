Stonegate Group kicks off 'Serving with Pride' campaign to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stonegate Group, the UK’s largest operator of LGBTQIA+ venues, has launched its 'Serving With Pride' campaign, coinciding with Pride Month, having launched on June 1.

The campaign highlights Stonegate’s commitment to inclusivity, transforming its venues into vibrant hubs of celebration and unity throughout Pride Month and beyond and includes all Stonegate venues across the UK.

‘Serving with Pride’ builds on last year’s success, uniting all venues under a banner of allyship and celebration. The goal is clear: to ensure its spaces are safe and welcoming for everyone, allowing guests and teams to express their true selves without fear of prejudice.

To celebrate, Stonegate venues will offer a range of Pride-themed drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Featured drinks include HUK and HUK Zero, plus the new cocktail in a can, the Dirty Shirley, and its virgin version, the Shirley Bassey, in partnership with The Drinks Bureau.

Stonegate Group Colleagues at Pride.

This year, Stonegate is partnering with Stonewall Housing, a leading national charity supporting LGBTQIA+ individuals facing homelessness or unsafe living conditions. For every sponsored drink sold during the campaign, 10p will be donated to Stonewall Housing, funding their essential services like housing advice, advocacy and specialised support.

David McDowall, Stonegate Group CEO, said: "Here at Stonegate Group, our mission is to bring people together. We are truly proud to support the LGBTQIA+ community and to be able to bring them together in our venues during Pride and beyond. Our month-long Serving with Pride campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and our dedication to providing safe, welcoming venues for everyone to enjoy."

All Managed Stonegate sites will receive a 'Pride in a Box' kit, packed with window stickers, flags, bunting, badges, garnish flags, posters and menu table talkers to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere. A permanent 'Serving with Pride' window sticker will also be displayed at all Stonegate venues, symbolising its lasting commitment to inclusivity.

Stonegate kicked off Pride celebrations with a vibrant float at the Birmingham Pride Parade on May 25, featuring fabulous drag queen Karla Bear, winner of Drag Idol 2019. The celebrations will continue throughout June and the summer, culminating in a special event in September to highlight the campaign's achievements and thank our teams and guests for their support.