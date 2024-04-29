Storage options in Crawley at a low price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council’s garage blocks are commonly used now as domestic or commercial storage. They were built for vehicles of a different era and don’t have the width to comfortably park most modern cars.

There are various benefits to leasing a council garage rather than commercial storage. Choosing to rent from Crawley Borough Council gives access to your belongings whenever you choose, as opposed to the restrictive opening hours set by commercial providers. You will probably find an available garage closer to your home as well.

The council owns about 7,000 garages and storage cupboards around the town. None of the cupboards are available to rent, but there are vacant lock-ups in most neighbourhoods which offer a comparatively cheap long-term storage option.

Prices start at £13.97 per week for Crawley Homes tenants and just £18.58 for all other residents. Non-residents needing some storage space can also rent one at £21.41 (including VAT) per week. If you need more than one garage, each additional rented garage will only attract a small surcharge.

Just a four-week commitment is needed to pick up the keys. Rent is paid monthly by direct debit in advance.

There is also the option to purchase a garage defender directly from the council, and if you want us to install it, we can do that for an additional charge.