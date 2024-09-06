Storrington dementia friendly choir celebrates its first anniversary

Storrington's Trinity Sunshine Choir were wondering how best to celebrate their first 12 months when a surprise gift helped them make a decision.

Pippa Davies, President of the local Rotarians, contacted the choir to offer a gift of £40 under their 40 for 40 project to support local initiatives.

Trinity Methodist Church decided to commission a pendant that could be displayed whenever the choir met. The choir leadership selected a design (representative of the choir logo) by church member Ruth Pickford and Jan Hubbard of Storrington's sewing shop Stitch set to work.

On 28th August Pippa came to the choir's anniversary session to unfurl the pendant to the delight of choir members.

Pippa Davies and Ric Gray display Trinity Sunshine Choir's new pendant

"It was lovely to join the choir for a meeting," says Pippa, "and to see and listen to the folk who attend."

"As part of Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary's 40th Celebrations I was very pleased that the choir was chosen as a recipient for one of our £40 for 40 community based projects. Run by dedicated volunteers the choir offers an inclusive and social opportunity for local people."

"We attract a growing number of people to our sessions (typically 30-35)", says choir member Brian Kelley.

"Each month we see a mixture of old and new faces around the coffee tables as we relax and chat before we start singing. We are very grateful to all those who have helped with the sessions, especially our lovely conductor Ric Gray."

Trinity Sunshine Choir's new pendant

Cognitive stimulation therapist Ric has devised a gathering of his three dementia friendly choirs, which will take place at St. Symphorian's, Durrington on 9th October.

For more information on the choir one can contact Robert Gamble at [email protected] or 07958 232874.