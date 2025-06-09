Storrington Then and Now exhibition now officially open

Storrington’s MP, Andrew Griffith, opened the ‘Then and Now’ exhibition at the Storrington Museum on Saturday 31st May to mark its 25th anniversary and praised the museum’s volunteers for preserving a legacy of local history and heritage for the community.

The exhibition and its associated new book launch, presents an up to date photographic history of the fabric of Storrington. The idea began with the books of the late Florence Greenfield which included photographs of the village from the 1860’s to the 1970’s. Florence once lived at Forge House in Church Street and some local people still remember her fondly as ‘Miss Greenfield’ the schoolteacher.

Storrington’s Camera Club has been actively working with the Museum in helping to bring this exhibition and book to life, some fifty years later, by cleaning up the historic images and producing new photographs. The images show side by side comparisons of notable places in the village, showing how the village has changed and looks today. Accompanying text provides supplementary information to highlight the differences.

While the Exhibition has now finished, the 75 page book on Storrington Then & Now is available at the Museum.

Andrew Griffith with a poster of an early predecessor MP

Museum Chairman, Stuart Duncan, welcomed everyone to the exhibition, also attended by volunteers, visitors, the parish council, the High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks, Horsham District Council’s Chairman Tony Bevis, and local county councillor Paul Marshall.

In his words of welcome to open the exhibition, Andrew Griffith said:

“Our history is so important. It belongs to all of us. This exhibition and book are a wonderful example of giving us a connection to the past, both in in the physical built environment, but also in the memories that so many have captured in words. It is an incredibly important legacy and gives a sense of pride to those who live here.”

“I commend the efforts of everyone who have brought everything together for the exhibition for us all to see. I hope more people will take the time to visit and learn a little more about Storrington’s past and present and feel that same sense of pride for their community.”

Stuart Duncan, Museum Chairman with Andrew Griffith, MP

High Sherriff Tim Fooks expressed similar thanks to the organisers of the Exhibition and book launch and highlighted the importance of local history in shaping community identity - past, present and future. He referenced the origin of Storrington’s name from the Domesday Book and the story of the storks’ disappearance due to agricultural changes.

He encouraged the celebration of the successful re-establishment of storks through efforts by the Knepp Estate and acknowledged Storrington’s designation as the UK’s first European Stork Village.

He also encouraged the audience to volunteer for the Museum and join the Camera Club to ensure continued accessibility and community involvement. There was also a light-hearted note of the High Sheriff’s historic role in raising taxes, by inviting regular donations to support the Museum’s ongoing work in the present day.