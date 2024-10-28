Study finds road quality in West Sussex is the worst among all UK regions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare has found that drivers in West Sussex face the worst road conditions across the entire country, resulting in a disproportionately high number of damage related tyre replacements.

British drivers are all too familiar with the frustrations of poorly maintained and deteriorating roads, where potholes and uneven surfaces have become a common danger for drivers.

These hazards don’t just make driving uncomfortable – they pose real safety risks, and leave motorists facing costly repairs as tyre damage and maintenance bills continue to rise across the country.

A month-long study conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare highlights the extent of this issue, revealing that drivers in West Sussex experience the worst road conditions in the country. An alarming 65% of tyre replacements in the area directly resulted from damage sustained from hitting potholes and other road hazards; a figure significantly higher than the 39% recorded across the wider South East region, and far exceeding the national average of just 28%.

Drivers in West Sussex face the worst road conditions across the entire country.

This means that drivers in West Sussex are significantly more impacted by badly damaged roads than those in other UK regions, leading to a higher frequency of tyre damage and replacements. The study highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, especially in areas with deteriorating road quality, and emphasises the need for drivers to take proactive steps, like frequent tyre checks, to mitigate the risks associated with damaged roads.

The study surveyed a nationwide selection of HiQ Tyres & Autocare stores to record the total number of tyres replaced due to damage. The results shed light on the widespread impact of poor road quality on drivers.

Looking after your vehicle properly

The typically unpredictable UK weather can lead to heightened road damage and potholes. These issues are often caused by a combination of freeze-thaw cycles during winter, which cause road surfaces to crack and deteriorate, and heavy traffic that exacerbates the damage. Potholes, which are often deep and appear quickly, can further cause significant damage to tyres and suspension systems. Regular tyre inspections are therefore essential to mitigate these risks.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & Ireland, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, commented: “HiQ’s study highlights a pressing issue for drivers in West Sussex, where road conditions are notably worse compared to other regions in the UK. With 65% of tyres replaced in this region due to damage, it’s clear that the state of the roads is having a significant impact on vehicle safety and maintenance costs.

“We urge drivers to regularly check the condition of their tyres and visit their local HiQ store, where a team of experts will be glad to conduct a free tyre pressure and safety check for customer peace of mind. Addressing these issues promptly can help mitigate driving risks and ensure safer journeys for everyone.”

HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates more than 160 autocentres nationwide, each offering car-servicing and tyre maintenance for a wide range of vehicles. Each HiQ autocentre also offers a free accidental tyre damage warranty with every Goodyear tyre purchased, underscoring its commitment to excellent customer service.