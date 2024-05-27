Success at last as much-loved footpath declared public right of way.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of Felpham and Bognor residents have been successful in applying for public right of way status to a local footpath network joining Felpham and Bognor Regis after a six-year campaign.

The footpaths from Brooks Lane on the Glenwood Estate leading to the Felpham Leisure Centre & Felpham Community College, and a circular path around a field adjoining the banks of the Lidsey Rife and Aldingbourne Rife had been in existence for over 60 years.

Both routes were popular with dog walkers, bird watchers, leisure users and the public travelling on foot between Felpham, Bognor Regis and beyond. These paths also provided a safe direct walking route for school children travelling to and from both the Felpham Schools and the eastern parts of Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant Rachel Searle said: "I was shocked to discover that paths that had been in use for over 50 years could just be blocked if they weren't on the definitive map."

Local residents hoping for the footpath‘s gate to be open for public access soon.

John Watling a concerned Local Resident said: "We used those paths almost every day before they were closed off, I'm really looking forward to getting them back, it's going to make a real difference."

Work to have these footpaths made public rights of way, started in 2018 and had many statutory hurdles to clear including the initial application made to West Sussex County Council (WSCC), supported by 107 User Evidence Forms which was approved unanimously by the WSCC Planning and Rights of Way Committee on the 12thOctober 2021. Then a public inquiry and a hearing were held in front of an interdependent Inspector appointed by the national Planning Inspectorate.

These paths have been added to the West Sussex Definitive Map and Statement as public rights of way, and residents look forward to the County Council re-opening them for public use in the very near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Wilde, a West Sussex County Councillor said: "I am delighted that residents have secured the formal right to use paths east of Brooks Lane which forms part of Felpham parish. Recreation in the countryside is important to the mental wellbeing of people and the additional path to the leisure centre will be a great asset to the community."

Dennis Payne a Glenwood resident is also eagerly anticipating using them again.