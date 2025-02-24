Success of Employ Crawley and Manor Royal BID jobs fair

By Crawley Borough Council
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:32 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 09:04 BST

Employ Crawley and Manor Royal BID successfully hosted a jobs fair in partnership at the new Town Hall last Thursday (20 February).

With over 100 live vacancies on offer, jobseekers were able to speak directly to employers to discuss the wide range of careers and job roles available at companies large and small based in Manor Royal.

Visitors also got the opportunity to get advice from the Employ Crawley team and meet the Manor Royal Bid team

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It was fantastic to witness a remarkable turnout of jobseekers at the Manor Royal and Employee Crawley jobs fair. This incredibly successful event connected countless individuals with exciting career opportunities and showcased the vital role of collaborative initiatives in strengthening our local economy.”

Jobs fair at the Town Hall.
Jobs fair at the Town Hall.

Helen McLaren, Engagement and Events Manager from Manor Royal BID, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Employ Crawley to create a showcase for the fantastic businesses and diverse range of job opportunities available on Manor Royal. The event was busy throughout and people have been offered work and interviews as a result.”

Employ Crawley helps local people with employment support, providing information, advice and guidance and showcasing local businesses. Free support is offered to from a knowledgeable and well-connected member of staff to help Crawley residents into jobs. Based in the Town Hall (ground floor) and Crawley Library (second floor), both hubs are open for drop-ins and appointments between the hours of 10am and 3pm Monday to Thursday.

For more information about Employ Crawley or to make an appointment, visit investcrawley.co.uk/employment-and-skills or email: [email protected]

