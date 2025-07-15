Success to the Lewes Bonfire Societies

Back in May the seven Bonfire societies of Lewes ( Borough, Commercial Square, Cliffe, Nevill Juvenile, South Street, Southover and Waterloo ) came together to organise a party to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration Which was supported by Harveys Brewery and Lewes Town Council saw the Town hall transformed into a 1940’s themed street party. Red, white and blue bunting was hung from the rafters and attendees were encouraged to wear 1940’s attire. Great British fish and chips were the order of day as party goers waved their Union flags to the classics being played by the Lewes Glynde and Beddingham Brass band. These were followed by an all girl vocal trio called the Caddetts and a five piece swing band known as the Brouges.

A spokesman for the Lewes societies said:

” We were never going to let the 80th Anniversary of VE Day go by without giving the town the chance to commemorate and celebrate. There is a lot more to Lewes Bonfire than November 5th. All through the year the societies put on events in the town to bring the community together. This was a very special evening for us and all the hard work was rewarded by watching the people of our town having such a good time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the seven Lewes Bonfire Societies present a cheque to Jack Neil, chairman of the Royal British Legion Cliffe Branch.

All profits from the evening were donated to thd Cliffe Branch of the Royal British Legion. Last Friday evening representatives from the seven Lewes bonfire societies presented members from the Royal British Legion with a cheque for £5000.

Chairman of the Branch Jack Neil said:

” We are extremely grateful to the Bonfire Boys and Girls of Lewes for organising the VE Day 80th celebrations. It was wonderful to see Lewes come together for such a momentous and significant occasion. We can’t thank the Lewes Bonfire Societies enough for the generous donation. The money will make a big difference to the veterans and their families we support in the Lewes area.”