Successful fundraising events for the East Street branch of Cancer Research UK

Two new fund-raising events have taken place for the East Street branch of Cancer Research UK between them raising £900 for the charity.

The first was a quiz night held at The Boar's Head pub on Wednesday, August 28 and the second, a Personal Shopper day held in the East Street shop on Wednesday, September 4.

Both events were the idea of volunteer, Christine Knight, who organised and ran the quiz, and acted as the Personal Shopper.

Christine is a regular quizmaster having organised and run quizzes at Cottesmore Golf and Country Club for the past ten years in support of each of the Lady Captains' chosen charities. There were 16 teams taking part in the quiz at The Boar's Head, the majority of whom were fellow volunteers and their friends and family.

Nick & Christine Knight with Janice Smith, Deputy Manager of Cancer Research, East Street branch.

Deputy manager, Janice Smith, made up some wonderful hamper baskets as raffle prizes, all from donated items, and the pub gave bottles of wine for the first prize. It was a highly successful and enjoyable evening, making £682 for the charity. Many of the participants are keen to repeat the event and Christine is more than happy to oblige!

Six ladies booked a place on the Personal Shopper day, each having an hour with Christine, trying on all the items she had previously selected for them, according to their chosen size, styles and colour preferences. They paid a £5 donation for their session, plus buying many of the clothing items they tried on. The day raised a wonderful £218.

Christine said: "It was a very successful day. I enjoyed looking through the clothes in the shop and selecting items for the ladies to try on, and it was very pleasing that so many of the clothes I had chosen were liked, and most importantly bought!"

Deputy manager, Janice Smith said: "It is definitely a day we shall do again, so look out for advertising posters in the next few months when you visit the shop."