Summer activities with Active Hastings

This Summer Holidays, Active Hastings have a bumper calendar of low cost or free sport sessions running throughout the town to keep the kids busy. Activities include Family Street Sports, Beach Volleyball, Tribe Rugby, Junior Muay Thai, Under 5s Stay and Play, Active Hastings Summer Holiday Activities and Food Programme, Tennis, Wildcats, Table Tennis and Street Dance.

All sessions need to be booked in advance, and booking links and session details can be found on the Hastings Borough Council website www.hastings.gov.uk/holiday-activities.

Sarah Ruusuvuori, Active Hastings Co-ordinator said: “We are very excited to launch our summer holiday programme for 2025, which includes 49 sessions over the summer holidays. To ensure our sessions are accessible to everyone, our sliding ticket system has been applied to all our holiday sessions, so you can choose what you can afford to pay. The sliding ticket system will give you the opportunity to choose from three ticket options: £3, £2 or free tickets. The free ticket option will work on a trust basis, and we hope people who can, will pay for the suggested or little helping hand ticket; leaving the free ticket option for people who need them.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for leisure provision, said: “We are delighted to offer a huge variety of sessions taking place throughout the town for young people during the summer holidays. We hope the sessions give young people the opportunity to try new sports and activities, whilst making new friends and having fun.”

For general queries, please contact Active Hastings on 01424 451051 or [email protected].

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.