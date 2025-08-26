Super September in Haywards Heath – local Age UK offers free day pass to ‘try before you buy’

This September, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is offering non-members a free day pass so over 50s can visit the Haywards Heath hub and try its new timetable of activities. The ‘Super September’ offer enables people to come along and find out more about the centre, while doing something new – the charity offers everything from curling, quizzes and crafting, to bingo, exercise classes and help with getting online.

The hub and its café are open from 9am – 3pm, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week and September sees a number of one-off events, as well as the regular timetable. On the 1st September the team and a group of members are taking on a Mid Sussex Healthy Walk over Beachhurst, on the 18th there’s a talk at the Lingfield Repair Café about how it works and what goes into repairing everyday items and on the 23rd there’s a party to mark Harvest Festival, with lunch, a quiz, raffle and live entertainment.

Emily Emmess, Senior Centre Co-ordinator at Age UK WSBH said “With so much going on in September, we’re keen to get some new faces through the door. We wanted to offer a free day pass so people can try the centre before they sign up. We’ve got a buzzing café, exercise classes like Yoga and Tai Chi and you can even book a massage, reflexology or a haircut. If you prefer something more sociable like bingo or board games, why not try those out? You’re likely to have a real laugh and potentially make some new friends. The free day pass is open to anyone over 50 locally, so please give us a call, or drop in to find out more – we’d love to see you!”

To find out more, simply drop in to:

Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XG between 9am and 2pm (café closes at 3pm), call 01444 450248or email [email protected]