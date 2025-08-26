Super September in Haywards Heath – local Age UK offers free day pass to ‘try before you buy’
The hub and its café are open from 9am – 3pm, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week and September sees a number of one-off events, as well as the regular timetable. On the 1st September the team and a group of members are taking on a Mid Sussex Healthy Walk over Beachhurst, on the 18th there’s a talk at the Lingfield Repair Café about how it works and what goes into repairing everyday items and on the 23rd there’s a party to mark Harvest Festival, with lunch, a quiz, raffle and live entertainment.
Emily Emmess, Senior Centre Co-ordinator at Age UK WSBH said “With so much going on in September, we’re keen to get some new faces through the door. We wanted to offer a free day pass so people can try the centre before they sign up. We’ve got a buzzing café, exercise classes like Yoga and Tai Chi and you can even book a massage, reflexology or a haircut. If you prefer something more sociable like bingo or board games, why not try those out? You’re likely to have a real laugh and potentially make some new friends. The free day pass is open to anyone over 50 locally, so please give us a call, or drop in to find out more – we’d love to see you!”
To find out more, simply drop in to:
Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XG between 9am and 2pm (café closes at 3pm), call 01444 450248or email [email protected]